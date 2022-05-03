'We will not bend to the will of activists': As BP profits soar, government doubles down on oil and gas expansion plans

James Murray
clock • 11 min read
'We will not bend to the will of activists': As BP profits soar, government doubles down on oil and gas expansion plans

The government is urging the oil and gas industry to ramp up investment in the 'clean energy technologies of the future', but can increased production really become compatible with net zero goals?

The UK government is committed to achieving net zero emissions and clean technologies are more popular and competitive than ever, and yet the immediate outlook has rarely been brighter for the oil and...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Scottish hydrogen network trial gets underway

Survey reveals 'huge gap' between business leaders and the public on sustainability

Most read
01

Octopus Energy makes first investment in UK offshore wind farm

28 April 2022 • 2 min read
02

'An example of what is possible': UK's most energy efficient Passivhaus leisure centre opens in Exeter

29 April 2022 • 2 min read
03

'Conservation is no longer enough': The Wildlife Trusts plots major nature restoration drive

28 April 2022 • 3 min read
04

Future Homes Standard: Government backs plan to overhaul building Energy Performance Certificates

03 May 2022 • 2 min read
05

'Game-changer': Brimstone secures $55m investment in boost for 'carbon-negative' cement-making process

29 April 2022 • 3 min read

More on Infrastructure

Russia supplies Europe with a quarter of its crude oil and 40 per cent of its fossil gas | Credit: iStock
Energy

'Maximise pressure on Russia': European Union preps Russian oil embargo within six months

Member states set to debate proposal to phase out imports of Russian crude within six months

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 04 May 2022 • 3 min read
Credit: INEOS
Infrastructure

Scottish hydrogen network trial gets underway

Hydrogen from Grangemouth site to be transported along 29 kilometre section of previously decommissioned gas pipelines

James Murray
James Murray
clock 04 May 2022 • 2 min read
'Apollo 13 moment': Investors warn meat and dairy industry facing a 'near disaster'
Risk

'Apollo 13 moment': Investors warn meat and dairy industry facing a 'near disaster'

Influential FAIRR network of investors warns global animal agriculture industry facing escalating climate impacts and risk of capital flight as net zero transition gathers pace

James Murray
James Murray
clock 04 May 2022 • 4 min read