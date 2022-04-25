How surging fuel costs are tilting the market in favour of EVs

James Murray
clock • 4 min read
How surging fuel costs are tilting the market in favour of EVs

Energy costs may be climbing, but fuel costs are also rising making EVs an even more attractive bet for finance departments

Surging energy costs that have been further exacerbated by the war in Ukraine are prompting myriad organisations to rapidly re-assess some of their financial assumptions. On the one hand, there are growing...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

'Badvertising': Is the public increasingly turned off by dirty ads?

Companies: Are you ready for your close-up on climate policy?

Most read
01

Octopus Energy launches onshore wind 'dating agency' to match landowners and communities

22 April 2022 • 4 min read
02

England's tallest onshore wind turbine to power 3,000 homes by 2023

19 April 2022 • 3 min read
03

'Mining is part of the Cornish landscape': Inside the push to make Cornwall a lithium powerhouse

19 April 2022 • 10 min read
04

Velocys extends deal with British Airways to deliver sustainable aviation fuel refinery

21 April 2022 • 2 min read
05

Green beer: Budweiser to help bars connect to renewable electricity suppliers

20 April 2022 • 3 min read

More on Automotive

Mer install at Hoults Yard, creative business village in Newcastle. Credit: Mer
Automotive

EV charging giant Mer plots UK expansion following Elmtronics takeover

Company says commercial customers such as Asda, Octopus Energy and BMW are set to benefit from larger charging network and improved back office systems

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 25 April 2022 • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
Management

UK Transition Plan Taskforce aims to help firms develop 'rigorous' climate strategies

The government wants to develop the 'gold standard' for robust company climate strategies aligned with net zero by 2050

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 25 April 2022 • 3 min read
Global Briefing: Macron positions French election as 'referendum on the environment'
Management

Global Briefing: Macron positions French election as 'referendum on the environment'

French President ramps up green offering, as EU accelerates efforts to tackle fossil fuel imports

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 22 April 2022 • 6 min read