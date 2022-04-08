Energy Security Strategy: Where did it all go wrong?

Campaigners have slammed the UK's long-awaited energy independence plan, warning Ministers have missed a major opportunity to boost energy security and climate action - but was it really that bad?
After weeks of delay and much political wrangling, the UK's Energy Security Strategy was finally released yesterday, sparking a decidedly mixed response from across the green economy. The government...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial