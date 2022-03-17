Could the Integrity Council finalise carbon offset market standards this year?

James Murray
clock • 4 min read
Demand for carbon offsets expected to surge as more companies target net zero
Image:

Demand for carbon offsets expected to surge as more companies target net zero

Recently formed Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market announces timetable for delivering Core Carbon Principles for fast-expanding offset markets

The voluntary carbon market should have a new "definitive set of global threshold standards" in place by this autumn, according to an update from the recently formed Integrity Council for the Voluntary...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

'Accessible to everyone': SME Climate Hub launches free carbon calculator

UK Export Finance backs €2.1bn Turkish green rail project

Most read
01

EDF unveils plans for giant 500MW green hydrogen facility

11 March 2022 • 3 min read
02

How Barry Gardiner helped slash my energy bills - and see the merits in behaviour change

11 March 2022 • 5 min read
03

Environmental own goal: Man City 'recycle for air miles' stunt slammed by green groups

11 March 2022 • 5 min read
04

Five steps a business can take when making a credible net zero commitment

16 March 2022 • 5 min read
05

Jaguar Land Rover partnership revs up plan to give new life to old batteries

15 March 2022 • 3 min read

More on Offsets

Vattenfall's Horns Rev 3 wind farm in the North Sea | Credit: Vattenfall
Infrastructure

'A year of slow progress': How policy gaps continue to dog UK's net zero transition

New reports from Aldersgate Group and National Infrastructure Commission warn government needs to explain how it plans deliver and fund a wave of low carbon industry, transport, and energy projects

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 17 March 2022 • 9 min read
The UK's export credit agency shows the power of trade in delivering net zero worldwide
Policy

The UK's export credit agency shows the power of trade in delivering net zero worldwide

The UK's export credit agency is providing a guarantee of over £1.7bn to help finance a high-speed electric railway line in Turkey, and British business will benefit, explains UK Minister for Exports Mike Freer

Mike Freer, Minister for Exports
clock 17 March 2022 • 3 min read
Institute for Government: UK's green farming reforms at risk of disappointing all stakeholders
Policy

Institute for Government: UK's green farming reforms at risk of disappointing all stakeholders

Think tank warns government has set expectations too high for post-Brexit farming subsidy scheme and must now deliver clearer plan that enables a smooth delivery

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 17 March 2022 • 4 min read