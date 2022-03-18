Kingspan reveals plans for €70 a tonne internal CO2 price from 2023

Kingspan Group has announced plans to introduce an internal carbon price of €70 per tonne of CO2 throughout its business from January next year, in a move aimed at supporting efforts to deliver its 2030 net zero emissions manufacturing goal.

The global building and insulation products giant made the announcement in its latest annual report, which details its success in cutting its direct Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 4.3 per cent in 2021, while also slashing its carbon intensity by 29 per cent.

However, with Kingspan having set targets verified by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) to reduce its absolute Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 90 per cent between 2020 and 2030, the firm said it would need to significantly accelerate decarbonisation efforts at its 198 manufacturing sites to meet its goals.

As such, the firm has decided to implement an internal carbon charge, which would see different areas of the business having to account for the emissions they generate in their budgets and accounting, providing managers with a clear incentive to adopt lower carbon products and practices.

Kingspan also said the initial €70 per tonne charge could be adjusted in future if needed to help the firm meet its goals, as set out in its Planet Passionate sustainability report.

Elsewhere in the annual report, the firm detailed its achievements in ramping up its direct use of renewable energy from 19.5 per cent to 26.6 per cent, as well as growing the proportion of zero emission cars in its company fleet from 11 per cent to 29 per cent.

Kingspan said it had also cut waste to landfill last year by 13 per cent, while recycling around 843 million PET plastic bottles for reuse in its business.

"The climate crisis, the pandemic, and now recent global events all serve to concentrate the mind on the need to build a more resilient and equitable world while ensuring energy security," said Gene Murtagh, CEO of Kingspan Group. "Planet Passionate is our contribution to a future that uses resources efficiently, protects the natural world and delivers high-performance, energy-efficient products and solutions to our customers and global communities."

Growing numbers of companies have turned to internal carbon pricing in order to drive low carbon changes in their business, with leading brands such as Microsoft, Orsted, and Mitsubishi Corporation imposing an internal carbon price on their accounts. The approach comes in addition to external carbon prices set through mechanisms like the EU emissions trading scheme and provide operational managers with a means of shifting business and purchasing decisions in favour of low carbon products and processes.

