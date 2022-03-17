'A year of slow progress': How policy gaps continue to dog UK's net zero transition

Cecilia Keating
clock • 9 min read
Vattenfall's Horns Rev 3 wind farm in the North Sea | Credit: Vattenfall
Image:

Vattenfall's Horns Rev 3 wind farm in the North Sea | Credit: Vattenfall

New reports from Aldersgate Group and National Infrastructure Commission warn government needs to explain how it plans deliver and fund a wave of low carbon industry, transport, and energy projects

The government has a lot on its mind currently, but that has not stopped the latest in a series of warnings that its flagship Net Zero Strategy will fail to deliver on its goals unless a raft of new policy...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

Pivot Power celebrates planning approval for two more grid-scale battery projects

Institute for Government: UK's green farming reforms at risk of disappointing all stakeholders

Most read
01

EDF unveils plans for giant 500MW green hydrogen facility

11 March 2022 • 3 min read
02

How Barry Gardiner helped slash my energy bills - and see the merits in behaviour change

11 March 2022 • 5 min read
03

Five steps a business can take when making a credible net zero commitment

16 March 2022 • 5 min read
04

Environmental own goal: Man City 'recycle for air miles' stunt slammed by green groups

11 March 2022 • 5 min read
05

Jaguar Land Rover partnership revs up plan to give new life to old batteries

15 March 2022 • 3 min read

More on Infrastructure

Demand for carbon offsets expected to surge as more companies target net zero
Offsets

Could the Integrity Council finalise carbon offset market standards this year?

Recently formed Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market announces timetable for delivering Core Carbon Principles for fast-expanding offset markets

James Murray
James Murray
clock 17 March 2022 • 4 min read
Credit: UKEF
Investment

UK Export Finance backs €2.1bn Turkish green rail project

Landmark green loan guarantee deal aims to help Turkey deliver on climate commitments made at COP26 Summit

James Murray
James Murray
clock 17 March 2022 • 4 min read
Pivot Power’s Kemsley battery facility | Credit: Pivot Power
Energy

Pivot Power celebrates planning approval for two more grid-scale battery projects

Planned storage facilities will be connected to National Grid but will also include a private wire to enable local EV charging

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 17 March 2022 • 3 min read