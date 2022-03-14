Storm approaching: How the global shipping could be cruising towards a $25bn annual climate hit

Michael Holder
clock • 5 min read
Shipping accounts for around 2.5 per cent of global CO2 emissions
Image:

Shipping accounts for around 2.5 per cent of global CO2 emissions

Shipping sector urged to demonstrate far more climate ambition and step up investment in zero carbon fuels and technologies

The global sh­ipping industry could face up over $25bn in damages every year from worsening climate impacts such as rising sea levels and destructive storms by the end of the century, which could in turn...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

View profile
More from Michael Holder

'It's really not that hard to grasp': How wind farms and insulation are saving UK bill-payers billions of pounds

CDP: Major investors to demand environmental data from 10,400 firms worldwide in 2022

Most read
01

Study: Insulation and heat pumps can deliver UK energy security more quickly than domestic gas fields

10 March 2022 • 4 min read
02

Move over, offsetting: Could carbon insetting be the next big thing in corporate decarbonisation?

09 March 2022 • 7 min read
03

How Barry Gardiner helped slash my energy bills - and see the merits in behaviour change

11 March 2022 • 5 min read
04

Environmental own goal: Man City 'recycle for air miles' stunt slammed by green groups

11 March 2022 • 5 min read
05

EDF unveils plans for giant 500MW green hydrogen facility

11 March 2022 • 3 min read

More on Shipping

Credit: Smart Green Shipping
Shipping

UK SHORE: New £200m government initiative to tap UK's green shipping heritage

Major new programme aims to support the research and delivery of new technologies that can decarbonise maritime industries

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 10 March 2022 • 3 min read
Bath is one of the areas already using the new XMAP tool (Credit: Geoxphere)
Infrastructure

New satellite mapping tool promises to help communities choose active transport

XMAP GIS Tool will aims to help council planners develop infrastructure that is better tailored for walking and cycling

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 10 March 2022 • 2 min read
New Uber Boats will operate on electric power inside central London (Credit: Danfoss Power Solutions)
Transport

Hybrid Uber Boats to join the Thames fleet from this autumn

Vessels are expected to operate in electric mode within central London, helping to curb air pollution and emissions in the process

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 09 March 2022 • 2 min read