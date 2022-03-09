How the Ukraine crisis 'has opened the door for green hydrogen and ammonia'

Surging gas prices in the wake of Russia's invasion have made hydrogen and ammonia produced using renewables increasingly competitive, study finds
Green hydrogen and ammonia produced using renewable electricity are becoming increasingly competitive with fossil-fuelled incumbents in many parts of the world, thanks in part to rising gas prices in the...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial