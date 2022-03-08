'Bloody hard, but possible': EU accelerates green energy plans in bid to ditch Russian gas

The European Commission is aiming to slash European imports of Russian gas by two-thirds this year, today unveiling a landmark plan to ramp up alternative LNG imports and deliver an historic surge in energy efficiency upgrades and domestic clean energy development to help plug the resulting supply gap.

Dubbed REPowerEU, the strategy aims to increase alternative fossil gas imports in the immediate term, but crucially also looks to accelerate the deployment of agricultural biomethane, green hydrogen, heat pumps, building efficiency renovations, electrification, and solar and wind farms by 2030.

The hotly anticipated strategy has been rapidly strengthened over the past week in response to Russia's widely-condemned invasion of Ukraine, which has sparked calls for a full embargo on Russian fossil fuel exports and sent global oil and gas prices surging even higher, leaving billpayers and drivers exposed to major price hikes.

In order a bid to hinder Vladimir Putin's war effort by cutting off crucial income to his regime, Western governments have been scrambling to reduce their dependency on fossil fuels from Russia, which remains one of the world's largest producer of fossil fuels and the source of over a third of Europe's gas.

Announcing the strategy this afternoon, Frans Timmermans, the Commission's Executive Vice-President for the European Green Deal, said reducing Europe's dependency on Russian gas would be "bloody hard" but "possible, if we are willing to go further and faster than we have before".

"It is time we tackle our vulnerabilities and rapidly become more independent in our energy choices," he said. "Let's dash into renewable energy at lightning speed. Renewables are a cheap, clean, and potentially endless source of energy and instead of funding the fossil fuel industry elsewhere, they create jobs here. Putin's war in Ukraine demonstrates the urgency of accelerating our clean energy transition."

The crisis in Ukraine had already prompted a major overhaul in Europe's energy plans, with Germany having blocked the controversial Nordstream 2 gas pipeline from Russia last week, while the UK and USA are also poised to announce sweeping plans to reconfigure their own energy security strategies.

But today the EU Commission went further still, unveiling a plan aimed at slashing its imports of Russian gas - on which millions of European homes are dependent for heating, and to a lesser extent electricity - by two-thirds before the end of this year, amounting to 100 billion cubic metres (bcm) of fossil gas.

In order to replace that gas in the immediate term, the Commission said it could secure around 60bcm via imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and pipelines from other countries this year, and ensure 90 per cent of its gas storage is utilised ahead of next winter.

But crucially, the crisis in Ukraine has forced the Commission to accelerate its clean energy ambitions, both in 2022 and beyond.

As such today's plan aims to boost low carbon biomethane production from European agriculture to provide an additional 18bcm of gas by 2030, with farmers expected to be offered funding support via the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) to ramp up anaerobic digestion capacity.

Hydrogen production and imports can also be increased to 20 million tonnes this year, and could eventually provide the equivalent of 25-50bcm of gas by the end of the decade, said the Commission, which aims to launch a new Hydrogen Accelerator plan to support the rollout.

And by beefing up EU-wide energy saving efforts and efficiency measures, the plan estimates it can replace up to 14bcm of gas this year, and 48bcm by 2030, while pulling forward its heat pump rollout plans to ensure it installs 10 million units over the next five years that could further reduce gas demands. Reports today indicated these plans could be supported by the US, with the White House reportedly considering using the Defense Production Act to boost the production of heat pumps that could then be exported to Europe.

The various new plans, alongside the EU's existing 'Fit for 55' package to slash greenhouse gas emissions by 55 per cent by 2030, could see Europe gradually remove at least 155bcm of fossil gas use from all sources - not just Russia - by the end of the decade, the Commission said.

That package sets out ambitions to deploy 480GW of wind and 420GW of solar by 2030, but the Commission today said it was exploring cutting red tape to speed up permitting for renewables projects, a process that can in some cases take years.

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she would be discussing the REPowerEU plan with European Council and Parliament leaders next week "and then working to swiftly implement them with my team".

"We need to act now to mitigate the impact of rising energy prices, diversify our gas supply for next winter and accelerate the clean energy transition," she said. "The quicker we switch to renewables and hydrogen, combined with more energy efficiency, the quicker we will be truly independent and master our energy system."

Western governments are rushing to overhaul their energy supplies in the wake of the crisis in Ukraine in a bid to reduce their dependency oil Russian oil and gas, and cut off vital income to Putin's government. At the same time the Kremlin has indicated it could yet respond to further sanctions by blocking fossil fuel exports - a move that would send energy prices soaring a cross Europe.

The USA is reportedly expected to announced a total ban on oil from Russia shortly, and has been engaging in talks with other global hydrocarbon producers such as Qatar and Venezuela, with further details of the White House's plans expected to emerge in the coming days.

President Biden is also reportedly in early discussions over a 'heat pumps for Europe plan' that would aims to harness US manufacturing clout to deliver a major increase in heat pump installations across the continent to reduce its dependency on Russian gas, and fossil fuels altogether.

The UK, meanwhile, is poised to unveil its own energy supply strategy in the coming days, with the Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday hinting it would likely see an increase in North Sea oil and gas production in at least the short term, while insisting he would not be abandoning the UK's net zero ambitions. The government is also reportedly poised to give the green light to a host of new oil and gas production licenses, despite criticism from climate campaigners who argue this would do nothing to boost supplies in the near term and would undermine the UK's climate goals.

And this afternoon, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said the UK would phase out the import of all Russian oil and gas products by end of this year.

Businesses should use this year to ensure a smooth transition so that consumers will not be affected.



The government will also work with companies through a new Taskforce on Oil to support them to make use of this period in finding alternative supplies.



(2/4) — Kwasi Kwarteng (@KwasiKwarteng) March 8, 2022

European renewable energy groups welcomed the Commission's new plans. Jorgo Chatzimarkakis, CEO of Hydrogen Europe, said the plan demonstrated the role of hydrogen in ensuring clean energy independence. "Hydrogenewables are the cornerstone of a resilient economy and energy self-reliance," he said. "It is ever more important to repower the EU by replacing, repurposing, and reinvesting."

The plans have provoked some criticism from green groups, however, for lacking measures to reduce Europe's oil dependence, and for failing to provide greater policy detail on how to accelerate renewables development.

William Todts, executive director at Transport & Environment (T&E), said "an energy security strategy that ignores oil isn't worth the paper it is written on". "Gas is understandably a worry, but it is oil that is funding Putin's wars," he argued. "With gas prices close to €2 a litre we're sending a quarter of a billion to Putin every day. Ending our oil dependence will make us safer. From despots and from climate change."

A study today by T&E estimates Russia receives around $285m from Europe every day in return for exported oil. Last year, Europe and the UK together spent $104bn on Russian oil, more than double Russia's $43.4bn gas revenues, it said.

Todts therefore urged the EU to add measures to the Strategy that could help prepare for oil market disruption, such as incentives for home working, tighter speed limits on roads, and car free days, in addition to bringing forward funds from elsewhere in the bloc's budget to support the rollout of EVs.