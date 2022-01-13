Renewable PPA prices surge in response to gas crisis

The value of renewable purchase price agreements (PPA) is continuing to climb as the European energy crisis deepens, according to LevelTen Energy's latest PPA Price Index for the fourth quarter of last year.

A price rise of 7.8 per cent quarter on quarter means that the average cost of renewable PPAs has soared by 17.4 per cent in the past nine months, as corporates look to deliver on their climate goals and protect themselves against growing gas price volatility.

The Index series, created by renewable transaction infrastructure provider LevelTen Energy, analyses thousands of wind and solar PPA pricing offers listed on the LevelTen Energy Marketplace across 21 countries in Europe and North America to deliver insight into the fast-growing market.

PPAs see corporates sign direct long term offtake agreements with renewables developers to secure the power they generate. The contracts give companies guaranteed access to renewable power and set prices for long periods, limiting their exposure to wholesale prices.

As such, the PPA market has grown steadily in recent years, however, LevelTen said that over the past year the supply of new PPAs has struggled to keep pace with fast-growing demand. The firm said macroeconomic and regulatory challenges, including soaring gas prices, have been compounded by supply chain constraints, inflation, rising commodity costs, and government clean power auctions, all culminating in a reduced supply of new PPAs and rising prices.

Fred Carita, manager of Developer Services for Europe at LevelTen, said: "With wholesale prices as high as they are, selling energy into wholesale electricity markets is an increasingly attractive option for renewable developers. Developers will often contract the majority of a project's generating capacity through PPAs, and sell the remaining capacity into the wholesale market - even though doing so carries a degree of merchant risk inherent to fluctuating electricity prices."

Carita said developers were raising their PPA prices to make up for some of the revenue they could have otherwise made selling a greater percentage of their electricity on the day-ahead market.

The new data highlights variations across the continent, however. For example, Italian P25 solar prices surged by nearly 21 per cent in the last quarter of 2021 as the country's interconnection process slowed development timelines for developers. In Spain, meanwhile, P25 solar prices rose by 11.5 per cent in the same period. A drop in the country's offers to LevelTen's European market was largely due to the implementation of profit capping regulations in the region, combined with a 500 MW government auction slated for spring, the firm said.

In contrast, Nordic pricing remains less susceptible to upward price pressures, the company explained, given the region has been largely insulated from Europe's energy crisis due to its abundance of low-cost hydropower.

The latest data also shopws that despite increasing prices there was a 69 per cent increase in annual PPA contracted capacity between 2020 and 2021.

"The good news is that PPA deals are still getting done," said Rob Collier, VP of developer solutions at LevelTen Energy. "Contract innovations tailored to current market conditions are enabling successful PPA transactions. And second, buyers have so far remained undeterred by market conditions, meaning that demand is still high. Both of these facts are encouraging, because it means that parties on both sides of the table are incentivised to find common ground."