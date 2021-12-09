'Insurance fosters confidence': Could the insurance industry help trigger a new wave of Nature-based Solutions?

James Murray
clock • 4 min read
Peatland restoration
Peatland restoration

A new study predicts that the nature-based carbon market could present a $1.3bn opportunity for the insurance industry

What should you do if a forest-based carbon offset project you have invested in burns down? This is not simply a dystopian hypothetical question. It has already happened in the US and it is expected to...

More on Offsets

90% of the higher education sector are yet to prioritise redirecting their investments into renewable projects | Credits: People & Planet
Management

Over half of universities failing to make progress against sector-wide emissions targets

Just 46 per cent of higher education institutions are on track to meet emissions targets, with 54 per cent failing to keep pace with their green goals

Bea Tridimas
clock 09 December 2021 • 3 min read
Morrisons new range of eco cleaning products includes laundry detergent, anti-bacterial spray, sponges and washing up liquid, among other items | Credits: Morrisons
Management

Morrisons unveils new eco-friendly cleaning products

New range of environmentally-friendly sprays, detergents, and sponges are priced from £1

Bea Tridimas
clock 09 December 2021 • 1 min read
The IBM research battery lab in Almaden, Silicon Valley | Credit: IBM
Technology

'What we need now is the Lorax': IBM sustainability chief Wayne Balta on mining data for environment and the rise of greenwash

IBM's vice president of corporate environmental affairs sits down with BusinessGreen to discuss the tech giant's sustainability agenda

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 08 December 2021 • 9 min read