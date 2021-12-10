Christmas tree detects Glasgow city centre air pollution

EDF Energy erected a Christmas tree on one of Glasgow's main shopping streets this week that will change colour according to the pollution levels in the city.

The lights on the tree change from green to white when air pollution levels exceed the World Health Organisation's (WHO) target annual average limit of 5μg/m3 of particulate matter, in a bid to make drivers more aware of the environmental impact of their cars.

The lights on Buchanan Street's Christmas Tree-V are powered by an electric car and change colour based on live pollution data from the nearest Defra monitoring site.

"Santa may not ride an electric sleigh but increasing numbers of motorists are choosing to drive electric vehicles, with COP encouraging more people to consider the carbon impact of their travel this Christmas," said Philippe Commaret, managing director for customers at EDF.

"Thanks to our specially designed Christmas Tree-V, visitors to Glasgow city centre will be able to see pollution levels change throughout the day as the lights change, helping people to see the impact of their transport choices for themselves."

The pollution detecting tree follows research from EDF that reveals how Christmas can lead to a surge in car travel. The energy company found the average motorist in the UK will travel 339 miles during December on Christmas related activities, including visiting friends and family, and shopping for gifts and food. Nearly two thirds of Brits prefer to shop in store, according to the survey, with the average motorist making five shopping trips during the Christmas period.

EDF chose to install the Christmas Tree-V in Glasgow ahead of its plans to become a car free city by 2027. The second phase of the city's Low Emission Zone plan is starting in June 2023 and will require all vehicles entering the city centre to meet emissions standards or pay a fine.