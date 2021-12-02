Political public relations arguably holds its origins in the oil, gas and coal industries, but amid growing criticism it is now facing increasing pressure to forge a future path beyond fossil fuel marketing
Political public relations (PR) has its origins in the coal, oil and gas industry. Ivy Leadbetter Lee, considered by some to be the ‘father of modern PR', made his name working for fossil fuel magnate...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial