A key pillar of the government's long-awaited plans to pay farmers for sustainable land management has been slammed as a "huge disappointment" by environmental campaigners, who have warned the measures unveiled today fall far short of what is needed to tackle the interlinked climate and nature crises.

Unveiled by Environment Secretary George Eustice this morning, the new system would see farmers in England incentivised to protect and nurture their soils - a vital store of carbon - as well as for taking actions to enhance their moorland and grassland management.

Then, in future, the Sustainable Farming Incentive may also be expanded to encourage other types of conservation measures from farmers, such as works to protect and restore hedgerows, or combining trees or shrubs with crop and livestock farming, the government confirmed today.

The subsidy scheme, which aims to reward farmers for delivering environmental improvements to their land, is set to launch next year as a pilot for around 1,000 farmers, who will be free to choose elements of the scheme which best suit them, according to Defra. It is the first of several planned in the coming years to replace the European Union's Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), which had distributed cash to farmers on the basis of how much land they owned, rather than for carrying out certain works.

The government has touted the post-Brexit reforms as a "once in a lifetime opportunity" to make the UK's agriculture system more environmentally sustainable and less carbon intensive outside the auspices of the EU, and green groups have long campaigned for Defra to ensure farmers are incentivised to carry out a host of land stewardship efforts, such as tree planting, nature restoration and flood management works.

But in a speech at an event hosted by the Country Land and Business Association this morning, Eustice said the government had opted to initially focus only on boosting soil health through the new system, a move he said would be "critical to improving biodiversity, water quality and the production of a healthy crop".

Eustice also reassured delegates that the scheme, set to launch next year, would be more generous than previous EU schemes, while having "fewer rules and more trust".

"We will never address the complex environmental challenges we have unless we incentivise changes across most of the farmed landscape and that is what we aim to do," he added.

However, leading environmental groups have been quick to voice their frustrations about the new incentive system, arguing that the initial focus on soils only was far too limited in scope, and would therefore fail to encouraging farmers to take requiste action to tackle the climate and nature crises.

Craig Bennett, CEO of the Wildlife Trusts, pointed out that farming accounts for more than 10 per cent of the UK's greenhouse gas emissions, as well as being a leading cause of biodiversity loss, air and river pollution, and that the new system failed to address many of these impacts.

Bennet said it was an "absolute scandal" that the government had failed to seize a "unique and important opportunity" to improve faming so that it tackled the interlocking nature and climate crises.

"After leaving the EU, we were promised that the billions of pounds of taxpayer's money given to farmers would be used to improve our natural world," he said. "But today's publication shows a shocking lack of ambition which does very little to address the climate and nature crises. The government seems intent on perpetuating the iniquities of the EU's much derided Common Agricultural Policy. Worse still, nature-friendly farmers look set to lose out too."

Hilary McGrady, director-general of the Natural Trust, expressed hope the subsidy scheme would be expanded to include measures that would reward farmers for protecting wildlife and climate.

"We want farmers to be justly rewarded for playing their part with a carefully-designed scheme, but government also needs to help farmers quickly embrace a new business model that delivers for farming and the environment," she said. "With wildlife and climate ‘on hold' until the New Year, we hope our concerns will be met with a new resolution to turn things around and move at the speed that farmers, people and nature needs."

Meanwhile Beccy Speight, CEO of the RSBP, warned the subsidy scheme could jeopardise the government's ability to meet its own environmental goals.

"Not only does this go against public wishes but it also undermines the government's ability to deliver their own environmental targets as a result," he said. "Farmers want to be doing more but they need incentives in place to help them."

The Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) was considering a response to the green groups' criticism at the time of going to press.

However, Eustice insisted in his speech this morning that the reformed subsidy system would help drive progress towards a number of the UK's environmental and economic targets.

"While it is not for me to tell an individual farmer what to do, I accept that we need to be clear about the policy outcomes we seek," said Eustice. "These are to halt the decline in species abundance by 2030; to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions; to plant up to 10,000 hectares of trees per year in England, to improve water quality; to create more space for nature in the farmed landscape; and to ensure that we have a vibrant and profitable food and farming industry which supports the government's levelling-up agenda and helps safeguard our food security."

Under the scheme, farmers are from next year set to receive £22 to £40 per hectare for taking action to enhance their arable and horticultural soils, and between £28 and £58 pre hectare for producing a soil management plan or introducing temporary grassland on at least 15 per cent of their land. Meanwhile a new Moorland and Rough Grazing standard offers farmers £148 per fixed agreement per year, plus an additional variable payment rate of £6.45 per hectare, for efforts to assess the habitats and features of moorland.