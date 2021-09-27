'Game changing moment': How BSI and ISO plan to embed net zero across all industry standards

Michael Holder
clock • 4 min read
All 40,000 UK standards set to be revised to embed net zero, BSI has announced
Image:

All 40,000 UK standards set to be revised to embed net zero, BSI has announced

London Declaration designed to align all UK and international industry standards with net zero in order to drive corporate climate action

A major pledge to align global business and industry standard-setting with net zero has been announced today by the British Standards Institution (BSI) and the International Organisation for Standardisation...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no-strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

View profile
More from Michael Holder

'It's not enough to simply talk': IEA targets net zero by 2024

Global Briefing: UN summit sees $400bn pledged towards clean energy

Most read
01

'The energy sector was crying out for change': Octopus Energy's Greg Jackson on the future of energy

• 8 min read
02

BCG confirms new targets to accelerate progress towards net zero

• 3 min read
03

Is global climate action reaching a tipping point?

• 2 min read
04

Tesco takes aim at supply chain and product emissions with strengthened net zero target

• 5 min read
05

Mark Carney-led offset market taskforce hands over reins to new governance body

• 5 min read

More on Management

The IEA is targeting net zero across its activities by 2024
Energy

'It's not enough to simply talk': IEA targets net zero by 2024

International Energy Agency pledges to align its own activities with its landmark net zero roadmap for governments released earlier this year

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock • 3 min read
Net Zero Festival: Last few days to register
Management

Net Zero Festival: Last few days to register

The Net Zero Festival kicks off this Wednesday bringing together over 150 top speakers and thousands of delegates from around the world to explore how businesses, investors, and policymakers can navigate the fast-accelerating

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock • 2 min read
Tackling climate change, clause by clause: Inside one non-profit's push to rewire contract law to 'change the world'
Management

Tackling climate change, clause by clause: Inside one non-profit's push to rewire contract law to 'change the world'

The Chancery Lane Project is building a library of free-to-use contractual clauses that companies can integrate into their every day operations to meet net zero goals

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock • 6 min read