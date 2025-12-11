Government defends controversial plans to change inflation-linked renewables payments

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Government defends controversial plans to change inflation-linked renewables payments

Government backs proposed reforms to clean energy subsidy schemes, after plans blamed for five per cent drop in renewable energy trusts' market cap

The government has defended proposals to shift inflation-linked clean energy subsidy payments from the Retail Prices Index (RPI) to the Consumer Prices Index (CPI), amid claims the move caused renewable...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Vertical Aerospace eyes London electric air taxi service from early 2029

JLR to avoid more than 50,000 tonnes of CO2 a year with reengineered dashboard

More on Energy

Ofgem moves to fast-track three 'electricity superhighways'
Energy

Ofgem moves to fast-track three 'electricity superhighways'

Redesigned projects along the UK's east coast expected to save consumers up to £6bn, new analysis claims

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 10 December 2025 • 6 min read
'There is no upside to delay': How a renewables-based energy system could save Europe $1.6tr
Energy

'There is no upside to delay': How a renewables-based energy system could save Europe $1.6tr

New study reveals how generation mixes with high shares of renewables will save money for consumers and businesses, even when grid upgrades, energy storage, and back-up power costs are considered

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 08 December 2025 • 9 min read
Ofgem approves £28bn plan to boost energy network security and resilience
Energy

Ofgem approves £28bn plan to boost energy network security and resilience

Regulator approves bumper investment package to upgrade the UK's grid and better shield customers from volatile energy bills

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 04 December 2025 • 7 min read