Government defends controversial plans to change inflation-linked renewables payments

Government backs proposed reforms to clean energy subsidy schemes, after plans blamed for five per cent drop in renewable energy trusts' market cap
The government has defended proposals to shift inflation-linked clean energy subsidy payments from the Retail Prices Index (RPI) to the Consumer Prices Index (CPI), amid claims the move caused renewable...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis