Environment Agency warns construction sector over illegal plastic waste exports

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 30 July 2021 • 2 min read
Environment Agency said it stopped hundreds of containers carrying plastic waste from illegally being shipped abroad last year

Waste and construction industry firms have been warned they must take much stronger action to tackle illegal waste exports from the UK, after the Environment Agency revealed this week that almost a quarter of containers for shipping abroad it inspected last year contained waste plastic material.

The Environment Agency said it inspected 1,889 containers at English ports last year and stopped 463 being illegally exported. This, combined with regulatory intervention upstream at sites, prevented the illegal export of nearly 23,000 tonnes of waste last year, it said.

Had it not inspected these containers, the plastic waste would have been illegally exported from the UK, according to the Agency, which warned of increasing instances of plastic film and wrap from the construction and demolition sector being sent for export illegally. 

"We are seeing a marked increase in the number of highly-contaminated plastic film and wrap shipments from the construction and demolition industry being stopped by our officers," said Malcolm Lythgo, head of waste regulation at the Environment Agency. "I would strongly urge businesses to observe their legal responsibility to ensure waste is processed appropriately, so we can protect human health and the environment now and for future generations. It's not enough just to give your waste to someone else - even a registered carrier. You need to know where your waste will ultimately end up to know it's been handled properly."

Exports are frequently being classified as ‘green list' waste - which denotes material of low risk to the environment - but are often contaminated with materials such as mud, sand, bricks and wood, and therefore pose a risk to the environment and human health overseas, the Environment Agency explained. Illegal export practices such as these undermine legitimate businesses in the UK which seek to recover such waste properly, it said.

Those convicted of illegally exporting waste potentially face an unlimited fine and a two-year jail sentence, with construction firms also facing enforcement action if contaminated construction and demolition waste plastic is illegally exported, it added.

"We want to work constructively with those in the construction and waste sectors so they can operate compliantly, but we will not hesitate to clamp down on those who show disregard for the environment and the law," Lythgo said.

Construction trade bodies Build UK and the Construction Industry Research and Information Association (CIRIA) were considering BusinessGreen's request for comment at the time of going to press.

