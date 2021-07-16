ADVERTISEMENT

National Audit Office reveals how 'piecemeal' net zero support is hampering councils' climate efforts

Michael Holder
clock 16 July 2021 • 5 min read
Solar panels on the roof of Westminster City Council buildings | Credit: Westminster City Council
Image:

New report urges government to urgently clarify role of councils and city authorities in supporting net zero transition

Councils and city authorities are being left in the dark over their roles in the UK's wider net zero transition, hamstrung by a lack of funding, support, and direction from central government that could...

More on Policy

Reports: Heat and Buildings Strategy put on ice until the autumn
Policy

Reports: Heat and Buildings Strategy put on ice until the autumn

Strategy that was expected to be published next week is set to face yet more delays amid disagreements about costs, according to Sky News

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 15 July 2021 • 2 min read
'Above all a summit of delivery': Developing nations publish their COP26 wishlist
Policy

'Above all a summit of delivery': Developing nations publish their COP26 wishlist

Climate finance commitments must be met, net zero targets enhanced, and the Paris Agreement finalised, developing countries warn

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 15 July 2021 • 4 min read
National Food Strategy calls for major cut in UK meat consumption to fix public and planetary health
Policy

National Food Strategy calls for major cut in UK meat consumption to fix public and planetary health

Government-commissioned report argues UK's food system must be transformed to protect the climate, nature, and the NHS

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 15 July 2021 • 8 min read