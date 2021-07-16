ADVERTISEMENT

Arrival and LeasePlan rev up new electric van partnership

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 16 July 2021 • 2 min read
Credit: Leaseplan
Image:

Credit: Leaseplan

Delivery of 3,000 vehicles set to 'revolutionise' the commercial EV market, companies claim

Car and commercial vehicle leasing firm LeasePlan has won the contract to become Arrival's preferred operational leasing partner for the electric vehicle (EV) maker's new generation of electric vans.

The agreement with LeasePlan is based on an initial order of 3,000 vans with a finalised sales agreement expected in the coming months.

The deal, which was announced yesterday, was hailed by both companies as a major step forward for the EV market that should significantly increase the availability of electric vans for a wide range of customers.

LeasePlan has a global fleet of approximately 1.9 million vehicles and is one of the world's leading providers of 'delivery vans-as-a-service'. Nearly a quarter of LeasePlan's fleet are Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) and the company has previously announced plans to offer a net zero emissions for its "funded fleet" by 2030.

"LeasePlan is not only the world's largest Car-as-a-Service company, but they have also shown a long-term commitment to carbon footprint reduction," said Arrival's president Avinash Rugoobur. "Arrival is thrilled to be partnering with a fellow company leading the charge to accelerate the transition to zero-emissions vehicles, bringing sustainable mobility and cleaner air to cities around the world. This shows Arrival's method is truly game changing and can roll out in multiple locations rapidly."

His comments were echoed by LeasePlan's CEO, Tex Gunning, who said the partnership would "revolutionise" the international market for electric vans. "Demand for online shopping is skyrocketing, but this demand has to be met responsibly, and concerns about pollution from delivery vehicles need to be addressed," he said. "I'm therefore delighted to be partnering with Arrival, which will see LeasePlan delivering some of the greenest, cleanest and truly innovative eLCVs to our customers."

The partnership is the latest in a string of high profile deals for Oxfordshire-based Arrival, including a banner order from logistics giant UPS and the recen news it has teamed up with Uber on a purpose-built, affordable EV designed for ride-hailing services. 

The company has been rewarded for its fast growth, securing a valuation of $13.6bn when it floated on the Nasdaq earlier this year. It is believed to be the biggest stock market listing of all time for a UK tech firm.

Related Topics

ADVERTISEMENT
Author spotlight

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski

View profile
More from Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski

Most tech firms failing to embrace climate action, survey suggests

Treble boost for UK carbon capture and hydrogen pipeline

Most read
01

Co-op debuts 'Europe's most extensive' plastics collection scheme

09 July 2021 • 3 min read
02

Government targets net zero planes, roads and railways in 'landmark' green transport strategy

14 July 2021 • 8 min read
03

Chairs of 14 major UK pension funds commit to net zero investment portfolios

14 July 2021 • 3 min read
04

UN publishes first draft of Paris Agreement-style global treaty for tackling biodiversity loss

13 July 2021 • 4 min read
05

Enel links $4bn bond to its climate goals in 'world record' green transaction

09 July 2021 • 3 min read

More on BusinessGreen

Net zero road, rail, shipping and flight is targeted within 30 years | Credit: iStock
Transport

Transport Decarbonisation Plan: A guide to the government's routemap for net zero transport

The government has provided its more comprehensive plan yet for fully decarbonising transport by 2050 - here is an all you need to know guide for green businesses

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 15 July 2021 • 13 min read
Credit: Global Tech Talent Visa
BusinessGreen

Most tech firms failing to embrace climate action, survey suggests

Start-ups and scale-ups not following examples set by tech giants

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 15 July 2021 • 2 min read
Credit: SSE
BusinessGreen

Treble boost for UK carbon capture and hydrogen pipeline

Carbon Clean awarded major contract by Acorn Project, as plans announced for major new Teesside CCS power project and proposals unveiled for world-leading hydrogen storage facilities

James Murray
James Murray
clock 15 July 2021 • 6 min read