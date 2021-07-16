Arrival and LeasePlan rev up new electric van partnership

Car and commercial vehicle leasing firm LeasePlan has won the contract to become Arrival's preferred operational leasing partner for the electric vehicle (EV) maker's new generation of electric vans.

The agreement with LeasePlan is based on an initial order of 3,000 vans with a finalised sales agreement expected in the coming months.

The deal, which was announced yesterday, was hailed by both companies as a major step forward for the EV market that should significantly increase the availability of electric vans for a wide range of customers.

LeasePlan has a global fleet of approximately 1.9 million vehicles and is one of the world's leading providers of 'delivery vans-as-a-service'. Nearly a quarter of LeasePlan's fleet are Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) and the company has previously announced plans to offer a net zero emissions for its "funded fleet" by 2030.

"LeasePlan is not only the world's largest Car-as-a-Service company, but they have also shown a long-term commitment to carbon footprint reduction," said Arrival's president Avinash Rugoobur. "Arrival is thrilled to be partnering with a fellow company leading the charge to accelerate the transition to zero-emissions vehicles, bringing sustainable mobility and cleaner air to cities around the world. This shows Arrival's method is truly game changing and can roll out in multiple locations rapidly."

His comments were echoed by LeasePlan's CEO, Tex Gunning, who said the partnership would "revolutionise" the international market for electric vans. "Demand for online shopping is skyrocketing, but this demand has to be met responsibly, and concerns about pollution from delivery vehicles need to be addressed," he said. "I'm therefore delighted to be partnering with Arrival, which will see LeasePlan delivering some of the greenest, cleanest and truly innovative eLCVs to our customers."

The partnership is the latest in a string of high profile deals for Oxfordshire-based Arrival, including a banner order from logistics giant UPS and the recen news it has teamed up with Uber on a purpose-built, affordable EV designed for ride-hailing services.

The company has been rewarded for its fast growth, securing a valuation of $13.6bn when it floated on the Nasdaq earlier this year. It is believed to be the biggest stock market listing of all time for a UK tech firm.