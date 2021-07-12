ADVERTISEMENT

Lidl GB unveils plan to become 'carbon neutral' by next year

Bea Tridimas
clock 12 July 2021 • 2 min read
Credit: Lidl
Image:

Credit: Lidl

Leading supermarket announces plans to slash its own emissions 80 per cent by 2030 and work with suppliers to develop ambitious decarbonisation strategies

Lidl GB this morning became the latest supermarket to announce ambitious new decarbonisation goals, pledging to make its operations 'carbon neutral' by 2022 before slashing its direct emissions by 80 per cent against 2019 levels by 2030.

The targets form part of its parent company, Schwarz's Group's, wider climate goals to align its decarbonisation efforts with the European Union's aim to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 and cut emissions in line with a 1.5C warming trajectory.

The company said that as part of the new plans it would introduce solar panels to all its new branches and continue investment in energy-efficient refrigeration and lighting technologies to cut carbon emissions in stores and distribution centres.

However, emissions resulting indirectly from Lidl's operations, such as supply chain emissions, represent 98 per cent of the company's overall carbobn footprint, with 75 per cent of product-related external emissions coming from suppliers. As such, Lidl confirmed it will work with suppliers, including farmers already involved in Lidl's sustainable dairy program, to develop decarbonisation strategies by 2026, in line with the Science Based Targets initiative.

Christian Härtnagel, CEO at Lidl GB, said: "With the UK hosting COP26 in November, this is a crucial year in the fight against climate change and we recognise our responsibility to reduce our emissions to help tackle this important issue. As part of the Schwarz Group, Lidl has a presence in 32 countries around the world and more than 310,000 employees globally. We're therefore one of Europe's largest retail businesses and through these ambitious targets we hope to make a significant contribution by not only rapidly decarbonising our own operations but also supporting our suppliers to do the same.

"As a discounter, it is ingrained in us to be constantly looking to maximise efficiency and reduce waste. Whether it's how we heat and light our stores, or how we transport food from our suppliers to our warehouses, we are continuing to find ways to cut emissions across our business."

Alongside the new climate targets Lidl said it was working on plans to produce the UK's first 'carbon neutral cheddar' this year and has moved to ban the sale of peat-based composts effective from 2022

The store also aims to facilitate its customer's carbon neutrality by introducing 350 electric vehicle charging points at its stores by 2022, it said.

