Aviva Investors calls for global finance governance overhaul to support net zero

Aviva Investors has made a number of recommendations to G7 and G20 nations aimed at transforming the global financial system to better support efforts to tackle the climate emergency and shift towards a net zero economy.

The proposals unveiled by the asset manager yesterday were devised in collaboration with a coalition of global allies, including asset managers, advisory firms and industry bodies, which advocate the creation of an International Platform for Climate Finance (IPCF).

The group would help channel capital into areas of the economy and markets that amplify, rather than undermine, the ambition of the Paris Agreement, they said.

Mark Versey, CEO at Aviva Investors, said the core principles of UN-affiliated financial initiatives should be updated to better align with net zero targets and fully sport the Paris Agreement goals.

"The current international order pre-dates awareness of the climate crisis and was originally set-up with the primary goals of sustaining world peace and supporting global economic growth," he said. "Since then, these frameworks have not been revisited, reconfigured, or redesigned to reflect other issues affecting the world today. To these goals, we need to add the challenge of climate change, which represents a growing and catastrophic threat to life on our planet. We believe an International Platform for Climate Finance could play a critical role in harnessing the considerable power of finance to tackle the climate crisis and support long-term net zero objectives."

The firm has published a whitepaper which outlines eight steps that would help reach the transition goals, including involving the OECD in the creation of the IPCF, updating existing corporate governance principles, and getting the IMF and the World Bank involved in making sustainability and climate a key consideration in their work.

Aviva Investors is also calling for greater involvement and reporting from regulatory supervisors from across the globe on climate issues, the involvement of finance ministries and central banks in creating a greener financial system, and bringing together a new UN Finance Assembly.

Finally, it said future hosts of UN COP climate summits should also hold the same year's G7 and G20 presidencies, just as the UK is set to do in 2021, and that the wider G77+ countries should also be included as a third co-host, in order to boost inclusivity.

"Despite substantial efforts, the international community still lacks a cohesive strategy to finance the Paris Agreement and, collectively, we are falling well short of meeting the targets it lays out," explained Steve Waygood, chief responsible investment officer at Aviva Investors. "To deliver that strategy, we need enhanced international cooperation between public and private financial institutions and a mechanism to track progress."

"We think it's right to examine international financial architecture, to allow greater focus on raising the amount of private capital invested in climate adaptation and mitigation solutions globally, how this money can best complement public finance, and how public policy, globally, regionally and nationally can help accelerate capital flowsm," he continued. "As we stare down the barrel of the climate crisis gun, now seems the time to take a different approach."