Global briefing: US eyes sweeping climate risk disclosure rules
All the top green business news from around the world this week, including China coal fleet concerns, ultra-white paint and Brazil's rainforest funding demands
US prepares sweeping climate risk disclosure rules Fresh from unveiling a flurry of major green commitments since entering the White House at the start of the year - including a major $1tr green infrastructure...
COP26: Nations agree to hold upcoming pre-summit talks online
Compromise means informal talks will take place virtually next month as UK battles to ensure Glasgow summit itself takes place in person
UK subsidy-free solar market shines as intallations surpass 1GW
A further 1GW of subsidy-free solar could also be added this year as decarbonisation of buildings and energy gathers pace, Solar Energy UK claims
JP Morgan and Citi pledge multi-trillion dollar green finance blitzes
Investment banks bolster their climate finance commitments for coming decade in latest wave of Wall Street net zero financing targets