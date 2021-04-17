'Good news': Study charts contrasting fortunes for coal and renewables financing costs
Landmark analysis from Oxford Sustainable Finance Programme reveals costs of financing coal projects have soared over the past decade, while renewable energy financing costs have moved in the opposite direction
The financing costs for coal and renewable energy projects have shifted dramatically over the past decade, with the risk profile for renewables projects plummeting and the risk premium attached to coal...
Net Zero Cash: Cash industry signs up to new Environment Charter
Companies involved in the cash cycle pledge to slash emissions and energy use
Zoom in on net zero - with HSBC's Farnam Bidgoli
VIDEO: Head of ESG solutions at the banking giant talks to BusinessGreen's James Murray about the evolving net zero trend in the financial sector
A beginner's guide to corporate CO2 reporting
Businesses need a robust emissions reporting system in order to draw up effective strategies to decarbonise, writes WWF UK's Seán Mallon
Investors managing $11tr of assets urge banks to curtail fossil fuel financing
Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change calls on banks to back their net zero pledges with moves to halt support for fossil fuels and activities that drive deforestation