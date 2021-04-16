COP26: Nations agree to hold upcoming pre-summit talks online

Compromise means informal talks will take place virtually next month as UK battles to ensure Glasgow summit itself takes place in person

The UK, UN and nations around the world have agreed to hold informal climate talks virtually from next month, in bid to "advance the extensive work that needs to be addressed" in preparation for the crucial COP26 summit currently scheduled to take place in Glasgow later this year.

The decision to hold three weeks of preliminary COP26 discussions online came yesterday after a meeting of the COP Bureau, the summit decision making body which comprises the United Nations, the summit co-host the UK, as well as representatives from developed and developing countries.

Preliminary Paris Agreement talks usually take place every year in advance of annual COP climate summits, and are a crucial part of the UN process, as without these detailed negotiating preparations taking place, the COP summits themselves are unable to go ahead.

However, ongoing safety concerns and restrictions surrounding Covid-19 had cast plans for pre-COP26 talks into doubt. Under huge pressure as hosts to ensure a successful outcome at the climate talks in Glasgow later in November, the UK had been pushing for the preliminary talks to go-ahead online, but concerns have been raised elsewhere that virtual talks could be a barrier to progress, potentially rendering it more challenging for developing nations' voices to be heard.

But in a win for the UK, a compromise was reached at the Bureau meeting yesterday which means preliminary discussions will indeed take place online for three weeks starting on 31 May - although the talks have not been classified as 'formal' negotiations, meaning no official decisions can be taken, marking a slight setback for the COP26 hosts.

A statement from the Bureau yesterday insisted those leading the talks were "committed to ensuring that the meeting is inclusive ands transparent" with "special attention paid to scheduling meetings to accommodate different timezones across the globe".

"The secretariat will continue to provide support to ensure the full and effective participation, in a fair and inclusive manner, of all Parties," the Bureau said in a statement. "This includes supporting logistical and connectivity needs for participants, as needed."

It added: "The UNFCCC Executive Secretary and the presiding officers will also address governments in an open letter asking that all governments, through their negotiators, support the work of the sessions to achieve as much progress as possible towards a successful COP."

In an open letter to Paris Agreement parties earlier this week, COP26 President Alok Sharma - the UK's former Business Secretary - had said he recognised there were "valid concerns about virtual work" and that steps would need to be taken to ensure inclusivity for all nations at the talks, but that "we cannot afford to put formal work on hold".

"Such an approach to formal sessions and capturing progress is, in my view, the only way we will make sufficient progress ahead of meeting in person in Glasgow to ensure COP26 delivers on its mandates and what the world expects of us," he wrote.

It comes amid growing concerns over the COP26 summit itself taking place as hoped in Glasgow later this year, with countries around the world still struggling to contain the Covid-19 virus, many travel restrictions still in place, and the rollout of vaccines patchy at best in many regions.

The UK government and many developing nations remain determined to hold the summit in-person in Glasgow, viewing this is the most effective way to deliver on global priorities and progress on key outstanding issued underpinning the Paris Agreement, such as on carbon offsetting market rules, climate finance for developing nations, and ramping up national decarbonisation commitments.

But speaking on BBC Radio Four's Today programme this morning, former UN climate diplomat Tom Rivett-Carnac - now founder of the Global Optimism NGO alongside former UNFCCC chief Christiana Figueres - said "everything I'm hearing [on COP26 talks so far] is it's going pretty well".

"Alok Sharma is well liked and trusted, he's got a good team, and I think there is every chance they can deliver some significant progress in Glasgow, particularly with the US alongside them as they were with the French for Paris," Rivett-Carnac said.

But he added that, in order to help boost its credibility on a world stage, strong arm other nations to take action, and improve chances of leading a successful outcome at COP26, the UK would be wise to ramp up its domestic commitments. That would include, he said, accepting the Climate Change Committee's recommendation to set a target to cut UK emissions by 78 per cent by 2035 from 1990 levels, and to reverse its recent decision to cut international aid as a proportion of GDP from 0.7 per cent to 0.5 per cent.

"Those two things in my view would give the government a lot more credibility," Rivett-Carnac told the programme.

Meanwhile, a major climate summit featuring 40 nations is set to take place online next week hosted by the US, marking the first major international climate intervention from President Biden since he took office at the start of the year. The White House is strongly tipped to announce a more ambitions decarbonisation target for 2030 - potentially a 50 per cent cut in emissions from 1990 levels - while several other nations may well step up their efforts at the summit, which could play a significant role in building momentum on the road to COP26 later this year.