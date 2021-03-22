'Long way to go': Top investors warn climate plans from world's most polluting firms set to miss net zero goals

Mining, metals, oil and gas, aviation, automotive, chemicals and paper are among the sectors inspected by the framework

First edition of investor coalition’s 'net zero company benchmark' highlights long distance big emitters must travel before climate engagement is aligned with Paris Agreement goals

Despite the wave of net zero and climate commitments unveiled by corporates around the world over the last year, the corporate world still has a "long way to go" in delivering on its promises, according to a major new analysis published by the Climate Action 100+ investor coalition this afternoon.

The group of leading investors today published a major new benchmark report that evaluates the climate goals and decarbonisation actions pursued by the world's largest greenhouse gas emitters, covering oil and gas majors, top transport firms, and industrial giants.

The benchmark - which assesses how each company is faring on emissions reduction, climate-related financial disclosures, and bolstering company governance to support the economy-wide net zero transition - has been designed to offer investors around the world a standardised mechanism to better measure and track corporate progress on climate action.

It reveals that none of the world's biggest corporate emitters are delivering a high standard of climate action across the board, with not one of the 159 firms surveyed securing a high level performance rating across all nine benchmark metrics, and not a single firm found to have credibly disclosed how it intends to become a net zero enterprise by 2050 or sooner.

Mindy Lubber, Climate Action 100+ steering committee member and CEO of US based investor group Ceres, said the findings highlighted the "urgent need for greater corporate climate action and higher ambition in accelerating the net zero economy".

The benchmark found that value chain emissions, otherwise known as Scope 3 emissions, remain a "blind spot" in many corporates' net zero plans, with more than half of firms' climate commitments not including the full scope of companies' most material emissions.

The findings also highlight how the majority of companies lack robust short- and medium-term emissions targets, with just eight companies meeting assessment criteria for the former and 20 for the latter.

Stephanie Pfeifer, CEO Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change and Climate (IIGCC) and Climate Action 100+ member, underscored how interim targets were a key plank of a credible net zero strategy. "Investors involved in the initiative expect the world's largest carbon emitting companies to demonstrate a genuine commitment to rapidly transforming their business model if they are to maintain shareholder support," she said. "This requires robust and ambitious short, medium and long-term targets, with net zero 2050 as the North Star. Whilst ambitious targets are critical, they are not enough on their own and be underpinned by credible strategies to achieve them."

Climate change governance must also be enhanced across the corporate sector, Climate Action 100+ argued, with the benchmark revealing just one third of companies tie executive remuneration to emission reduction targets, despite 87 per cent having board-level oversight of climate change. And while almost three quarters of companies have committed to align reporting activity with the recommendations of the Task Force for Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), just 10 per cent of companies reference climate-scenario planning that includes a 1.5C scenario and encompasses the entire company, as proposed under the TCFD guidelines.

Similarly, just six of the companies analysed have explicitly aligned their future capital expenditures with long-term reduction targets, and none of those companies have committed to aligning capital expenditure with the goal of limiting temperature rise to the 1.5C goal set out in the Paris Agreement.

"Are companies truly planning for a low carbon future?" Carbon Tracker North America executive director Rob Schuwerk asked. "A key indicator of this whether the forward-looking assumptions in their financial statements suggest they are. You cannot plan for a wind down of fossil fuel use whilst assuming oil, gas and coal commodity prices will remain unaffected."

The new benchmark, which has been developed with a clutch of prominent climate research and data organisations, including Influence Map, the Carbon Tracker Initiative, and the Transition Pathway Initiative, also aims to define what a robust 'net zero aligned' business strategy should look like, in a move designed to set a "baseline against which future delivery can be assessed", Climate Action 100+ said.

Climate Action 100+ steering committee member and Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) CEO Fiona Reynolds said the benchmark would add further depth to investor expectations of corporate progress as shareholder pressure mounts on companies to decarbonise in line with corporate climate goals.

"The Climate Action 100+ net zero company benchmark provides the market with a consistent, comparable way to quantify action across sectors and regions," she said. "In doing so, it provides the world's largest emitters with a common and consistent goal to aim for - and investors with metrics to assess companies' performance," she said.

The investor coalition today also outlined plans to publish sector-by-sector analyses over the coming months that build on the company assessments. The next iteration of the benchmark is to be published in 2022, it confirmed, noting that it would be updated and revised to include the latest available data and stakeholder input and feedback.

The benchmark comes just a few weeks after the IIGCC published a new Net Zero Investment Framework, which aims to provide a roadmap for asset managers and owners looking to decarbonise their investment portfolios in line with global climate goals.