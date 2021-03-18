UK halfway to reaching net zero after Covid-19 spurs record emissions cuts

After reducing its emissions by 51 per cent over the last 30 years, the UK has another 30 to make the same reductions again and hit net zero, Carbon Brief reveals

Greenhouse gas emissions in the UK in 2020 fell to half the levels recorded in 1990 in the wake of the pandemic, meaning the nation is technically halfway to meeting its target of reaching net zero emissions by mid-century, according to an analysis of government figures by Carbon Brief published today.

The climate and energy website said the milestone was achieved after greenhouse gas emissions fell by a record 11 per cent last year as Covid-19 pandemic triggered a sharp reduction in emissions as economic and social activity was curbed across the country.

The reduction in 2020 means the UK's emissions have plummeted 51 per cent since 1990, the benchmark year used for assessing carbon emissions reductions under the UK's Climate Change Act and the Paris Agreement.

Carbon Brief warned that emissions are likely to rebound this year as the economy recovers from the pandemic, noting that 2020's sharp reduction in emissions was "largely one-off and unique to the coronavirus pandemic" with oil demand slumping as the country's economic output fell by an estimated 10 per cent.

But the report also stressed that the bulk of the deep emissions cuts seen since 1990 were driven by the phase out of coal-fired power, the transition to cleaner and more efficient industrial practices, and the rapid emergence of clean technologies such as renewables and more efficient appliances over the past decade.

The UK now has another 30 years to reach its net zero goal, a target that will require major changes to the transport sector, which is responsible for more than a quarter of UK emissions, and to the heating of buildings and homes, which make up a fifth of the nation's footprint. The government is also working to an interim goal of achieving a 68 per cent reduction in emissions on 1990 levels by the end of this decade.

However, experts have warned reaching the new goals will require more challenging and disruptive changes than those which led to the halving of emissions since 1990.

"Getting off coal power has happened almost invisibly," said Carbon Brief deputy editor Dr Simon Evans. "But the next phase of net zero will be much more personal. It's about the oil in people's cars, the gas heating their homes, the food they eat, and the landscapes they live in. It's an opportunity to create new green jobs and cleaner places to live and work, but there's some tricky politics too."

Carbon Brief's conclusions were published as The Times this morning revealed further details on the UK's priorities for the COP26 Climate Summit the UK is set to co-host this autumn in Glasgow this autumn.

The paper said the UK intends to focus on delivering a global agreement to stop building new coal-fired power stations and phase out existing ones at the UN summit. It also revealed that Prime Minister Boris Johnson will today urge other nations to join the UK in pledging to deliver net zero emissions by 2050. And as part of this "global net zero" drive, Johnson is set to call on countries to eliminate all fossil fuels subsidies, according to the report.

BusinessGreen approached the government's COP26 team for comment.