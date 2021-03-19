How clean energy investments are lagging, despite returns outshining fossil fuels for 10 years
Study from IEA and Imperial highlights decade of clear evidence that renewables firms are performing better than fossil fuel-focused businesses
Over the last decade, renewable investors have reaped significantly richer rewards than investors in fossil fuels, and yet levels of investment in clean energy infrastructure continues to fall far short...
Latin American e-commerce giant invests in Brazilian ecosystem restoration
Mercado Libre reveals how some of the proceeds from its $400m sustainability bond have been earmarked for restoration projects in the once great Atlantic Forest
Should you swap plastic for aluminum packaging? It's complicated
Jesse Klein explores how some leading businesses are navigating the complex choices that shape efforts to deliver more sustainable packaging
UK sets out four 'objectives' for COP26, as COP15 confirms second postponement
Chinese hosts of crucial COP15 Biodiversity Summit announce new October date, lining up a crunch autumn for global efforts to avert environmental disaster