Cultivated meat has tenth of climate impact of conventional beef, studies suggest
Cultivated meat could cause 92 per cent less global warming and 93 per cent less pollution than conventional beef, two new studies have found
Decarbonising agriculture - responsible for around a fifth of global carbon emissions - is one of the biggest challenges facing businesses, policymakers, and civil society as the world strives to deescalate...
'A complex puzzle': UKGBC launches guide on procuring renewable energy and carbon offsets
The guide responds to findings published at the end of last year that the bulk of new renewable energy purchases in the UK are having little impact on the country's overall carbon emissions
'World first': Construction begins on CISL's ultra-low carbon HQ in Cambridge
Cambridge Institute for Sustainable Leadership said its new HQ will set 'world first' for sustainable refurbishment of an older office building
Zoom in on Net Zero - with Green Finance Institute CEO Rhian-Mari Thomas
VIDEO: Chief executive of the government-backed, banker-led organisation chats to BusinessGreen's James Murray about the rapidly shifting world of green finance