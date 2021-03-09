Cultivated meat has tenth of climate impact of conventional beef, studies suggest

Lab grown meat could slash climate impact of beef consumption by more than a tenth, a new study indicates
Lab grown meat could slash climate impact of beef consumption by more than a tenth, a new study indicates
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Cultivated meat could cause 92 per cent less global warming and 93 per cent less pollution than conventional beef, two new studies have found

Decarbonising agriculture - responsible for around a fifth of global carbon emissions - is one of the biggest challenges facing businesses, policymakers, and civil society as the world strives to deescalate...

To continue reading...

More on Technology

More news