MPs urge Boohoo to link executive bonuses to green fashion goals

Environmental Audit Committee calls on controversial fast fashion retailer to link multi-million pound executive bonus scheme to achievement of sustainability targets

Fashion retailer Boohoo has been called on by MPs to link its multi-billion pound executive bonus scheme to achieving its environmental and workers' rights pledges, amid growing concern about the damaging impacts of 'fast fashion' on both the climate and biodiversity.

Philip Dunne, chair of Parliament's Environmental Audit Committee (EAC), has today written to the company's chairman Mahmud Kamani, seeking updates on a number of environmental and social pledges made during his appearance before the Committee in December.

That hearing formed part of an inquiry into the environmental impacts of the fashion industry held by the EAC last year, which highlighted Boohoo "as one of the fashion retailers least engaged with sustainability concerns", according to Dunne's letter.

Boohoo has enjoyed a meteoric rise to become one of the biggest online and high street fashion retailers in the UK, buoyed by annual sales growth of between 50 to 100 per cent in recent years, with its executives benefitting from multi-million pound bonus schemes as a result.

But last year the company faced allegations of unsafe practices and workers being paid less than minimum wage at some of its suppliers in Leicester, while the company has become symbolic of the toll the fast fashion operating model can have on the environment.

During the EAC inquiry, Kamani told MPs Boohoo had severed ties with 64 companies in its garment supply chain over their apparent failure to comply with its code of conduct on workers' rights and environmental responsibilities.

The Committee expressed disappointment that Kamani "was unable to provide sufficient detail in response to a number of highly pertinent questions about the company's governance" at the hearing, but welcomed a number of sustainability commitments the company has made since.

Boohoo - which has alongside a number of high street retailers attracted flack for selling low price garments made using unsustainable materials that help foster a 'throwaway' fashion culture - has since signed up to a number of sustainability initiatives, including the Sustainable Apparel Coalition and the Microfiber Consortium.

And, according to Dunne's letter today, the firm is also now in discussions with waste charity WRAP about participating in the forthcoming Textiles 2030 sustainable fashion initiative, which commits signatory companies to cutting carbon emissions between 40 and 50 per cent across the industry.

But in order to accelerate the firm's sustain ability efforts the EAC urged Boohoo to now link payment of its executive bonuses to achieving environmental, social and governance (ESG) improvements.

"We believe that such a move to link growth incentives to measurable ESG criteria - such as the environmental sustainability of your products and the welfare of workers - would demonstrate genuine commitment to environmental and social responsibility," Dunne's letter states. "You pledged to discuss this at the next board meeting. We would welcome an update when the Board has considered this matter; its decision; and the rationale behind the decision made."

When contacted by BusinessGreen for comment, Boohoo indicated it had not been given sufficient time to respond fully to the Committee's letter.

"We received correspondence from the EAC at 10.07 [yesterday] morning," the company said in a statement. "We will take time to digest the contents and respond to Mr Dunne, the chair of the EAC, in due course."