'Simply no comparison': Fossil fuel cars produce 300 times more waste than EVs, study finds

Challenges caused by EV battery production 'pale in comparison' to environmental toll of fossil fuel vehicles, Transport & Environment study finds

Fossil fuel vehicles produce hundreds of times more waste than electric vehicles, according to a fresh study which compares the raw material footprint of battery electric vehicles (EVs) with that of traditional petrol and diesel cars.

The study, published this morning by green NGO Transport & Environment (T&E), calculates the weight of resources required to run fossil fuel cars is 300 to 400 times higher than those needed for battery EVs.

Roughly 30kg of raw materials are used during the life of an EV in the EU, once recycling rates are factored in, compared to 17,000 litres of petrol or 13,500 litres of diesel burned during the lifetime of ICE vehicles, the analysis estimates.

"When it comes to raw materials there is simply no comparison," said Lucien Mathieu, transport and e-mobility analyst at T&E. "Over its lifetime, an average fossil fuel car burns the equivalent of a stack of oil barrels, 25 storeys high. If you take into account the recycling of battery materials, only around 30kg of metals would be lost - roughly the size of a football."

The report comes amid growing fears about the environmental consequences of the boom in battery production for the electric car market, in particular in regions of the 'Global South' where materials for batteries, such as lithium, cobalt, graphite and nickel, are extracted.

While conceding that the dramatic acceleration of battery materials required to phase-out fossil fuel equivalents "has its challenges", T&E said these issues "pale in comparison" to the steep environmental toll exacted by the existing fossil-based road transport system.

"While ICE cars emit toxic fumes and carbon dioxide causing catastrophic global warming as they drive, BEVs do not burn fuel at the tailpipe and battery materials can be reused and recovered in a circular loop to produce new batteries," the report reads.

Lifecycle assessments pitting the environmental merits of EVs against fossil fuel cars were once again put under the spotlight last year when a car industry-backed report incurred widespread criticism for claiming an EV had be driven 48,000 miles before it started to deliver lower emissions than a petrol car.

The claims in the report, which were backed by car brands Aston Martin, Honda and McLaren, were quickly challenged by a number of clean energy experts, who argued the assumptions underestimated combustion engine emissions, failed to factor the clean energy transition of electricity grids and excluded petrol supply chain emissions.

Today's analysis from Transport & Environment, meanwhile, further underscore the environmental benefits of EVs compared to petrol and deisel cars. It concludes EVs are already significantly less environmentally impactful than ICE vehicles, and that this gap is set to grow even larger over the coming decades as batteries rely on fewer materials, the EU's battery production market matures, and recycling rules are tightened.

Over the coming decade, the amount of lithium in an EV battery is expected to halve, the amount of cobalt could drop by more than three-quarters, and the amount of nickel required is set to fall by fifth, the study predicts. It also expects more than a fifth of the lithium and nickel and 65 per cent of the cobalt to be recycled by 2035.

Moreover, with 22 battery 'gigafatories' capable of delivering eight million battery electric cars already planned across the EU, T&E said it expected Europe to be capable of providing enough batteries to supply its own EV market as soon as this year.

"This is a far cry from the current situation where Europe's car fleet is almost entirely dependent on crude oil imports," Mathieu emphasised. "Increased battery efficiency and recycling will leave the EU significantly less dependent on imports for raw materials than it is for oil."

Overall, the NGO calculates that a battery electric car uses on average 58 per cent less energy than a petrol car over its lifetime while emitting 64 per cent less carbon dioxide.

These savings are significant even in parts of Europe where electricity grids are still largely generated by fossil fuels, it notes, calculating that EVs emit 22 per cent less CO2 on average than petrol cars in Poland, which has the most carbon-intensive electricity supply in the EU.