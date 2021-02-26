Global Briefing: Bangladesh drops plans for nine new coal plants
SEC climate disclosure plans, hydrogen developments, and climate-committed K-Pop are to the fore in this week's Global Briefing
Bangladesh shelves plans for over 7GW of new coal capacity The Bangladesh government has decided in principle to scrap nine proposed coal-fired power plant projects that would have delivered over 7.4GW...
Mark Carney responds to mounting criticism of 'net zero' claims
Carney concedes avoided emissions do not count toward science-based net zero targets, despite previously claiming asset manager Brookfield is 'net zero today' due to its investments in renewables
Digging into the complex, confusing, and contentious world of soil carbon offsets
Jim Giles explores the deep divisions that are shaping the emerging field of soil-based offsets
UN: Weak 2030 national climate plans put world 'very far' from meeting Paris goals
UN urges countries to submit tougher climate plans to meet Paris goals and prevent climate catastrophe