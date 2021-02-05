Global Briefing: French court rules government breached climate goals
French court rulings, Australian net zero plans, Michael Bloomberg's latest climate role, and all the green business news from around the world this week
French court imposes symbolic €1 fine over government's breaching of cabron budgets Campaigners in France this week hailed an "historic victory" after a Paris court ruled the government was responsible...
'Burning coal is a global problem': Green groups urge government to block Cumbrian coal mine
Environmental groups argue government's decision to frame coal mine as a 'local issue' turns blind eye to global impacts of burning coal, as calls grow for government to intervene while it still can
Reports: Johnson considers carbon border tariff push ahead of G7 Summit
Number 10 reportedly considering making plans for carbon border tariffs a priority for G7 Summit, as sources downplay chances of new meat and dairy tax
Good Energy: Juliet Davenport to step down as CEO
Renewable energy supplier's founder announces plan to step back into non-exec role, sparking search for new CEO