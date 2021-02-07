Government touts £40m funding boost for heavy industry decarbonisation projects

BEIS launches second round of grants from Industrial Energy Transformation Fund to support heavy industrial decarbonisation projects

The government is offering £40m of funding to help cut CO2 from the UK's most polluting industries, with businesses in energy-intensive sectors such as pharmaceuticals, steel, paper, and food and drink, able to apply for grants worth up to £14m each, it announced today.

The funding is being made available through the second round of the Industrial Energy Transformation Fund, which has a total budget of £289m to support industrial decarbonisation and energy efficiency projects through to 2024.

The first round of funding last June saw 39 projects secure a total of £31m, which the government estimates could slash greenhouse gas emissions by 2.6 million tonnes over their lifespan, the equivalent of taking 38,000 cars off the road over a 30 year period.

For the latest competition window announced today, the minimum grant for successful applicants has been lowered to £100,000 for deployment projects, in a bid to offer more flexibility for small businesses to take part, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) said.

Potential projects could include factories installing electric motors and heat pumps to replace fossil fuel boilers and steam turbines, manufacturers using heat recovery technology to recycle waste heat and generate renewable electricity, and scoping studies looking at replacing fossil fuels with hydrogen, it explained.

Energy Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said the latest funding round would help create and support jobs, in addition to cutting carbon emissions and air pollution.

"We can only achieve our ambitious plans to tackle climate change if everyone plays their part, including businesses large and small," she said. "That's why our £40m investment will not only help some of the highest polluting industries like steel, paper and pharmaceuticals build back greener by finding innovative ways to reduce their carbon emissions but will also create more opportunities for growth and jobs by levelling up and making industry fit for the future."

The window for applications to the funding competition runs from 8 March to 14 July.