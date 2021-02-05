'Burning coal is a global problem': Green groups urge government to block Cumbrian coal mine

Environmental groups argue government's decision to frame coal mine as a 'local issue' turns blind eye to global impacts of burning coal, as calls grow for government to intervene while it still can

The government is facing calls from a coalition of the UK's leading green groups for it to establish a public inquiry into plans for a new coal mine in Cumbria, just one day after renowned climate scientist James Hansen warned the plans would lead to "ignominy and humiliation" for the UK.

In a letter sent to the Prime Minister yesterday, more than 70 of the UK's largest environmental groups called on Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick to reverse his controversial decision not to review the planning consent for the mine, which the Climate Change Committee estimates will release more emissions than all of the UK's existing coal mines put together through to 2050.

The groups, which include Greenpeace, 350.org, Care International, CPRE, Friends of the Earth, Greenpeace, Oxfam, and the Wildlife Trusts, said a failure to intervene in the planning approval for project would damage the UK's credibility a climate leader as it gears up to co-host the vital COP26 Climate Summit and undermine the progress of the Powering Past Coal Alliance, a group founded and co-chaired by the UK which aims to phase out use of coal power.

"Given that our credibility, as host of the largest global climate talks since the signing of the Paris Agreement is at stake, it is mystifying that the government has decided not to intervene in the approval of the UK's first deep coal mine in 30 years," the groups write. "This decision will make it much harder to fulfil the ambitions of the Powering Past Coal Alliance."

West Cumbria Mining's controversial plans were approved by Cumbria County Council in October, and last month the Ministry for Communities, Housing and Local Government (MCHLG) said it would not be stepping in to review the project, arguing it did not meet the bar for national government to overrule the decision of local councillors.

In their letter, the environmental groups argued the government's thinking was flawed and turned a blind eye to basic climate science. "Secretary of State Robert Jenrick MP's reasoning that it is a 'local issue' undermines UK leadership: it is widely understood that climate change and air pollution related to burning coal is a global problem," they wrote.

Advocates of the project have argued the coking coal dug up at the mine would be used for steel production processes, and as such would reduce overall emissions by replacing coal imported from overseas. They have also argued that the project will bring much needed jobs to the region.

But the environmental groups countered that more employment could be generated in West Cumbria through the development of clean energy and other technologies that can help, instead of hinder, the UK's 2050 net zero ambition. Such initiatives could include efforts to develop alternatives to coking coal for steelmaking, as well as renewable energy and energy efficiency projects, they said.

"The UK must lead the way with low-carbon technologies, rather than looking to the polluting industries of the past," the NGOs said. "It is crucial to support West Cumbria communities in their transition to genuinely sustainable employment. Research shows that concerted action and investment in green industries in the region would provide significantly more than the 500 jobs promised by the new mine."

The appeal comes one day after venerated climate scientist James Hansen accused the government of showing a "contemptuous disregard for the future of young people" by not stepping in to block the mine in a letter seen by The Guardian.

"In leading the UK, as host to the COP, you have a chance to change the course of our climate trajectory - or you can stick with business-almost-as-usual and be vilified in the streets of Glasgow, London and around the world," Hansen wrote. "It would be easy to achieve this latter ignominy and humiliation. Just continue with the plan to open a new coal mine in Cumbria and continue to invest funds of the British public in fossil fuel projects overseas, in contemptuous disregard of the future of young people and nature."

A number of Conservative MPs are also known to be concerned about the plans for the new mine, while COP26 President Alok Sharma was reportedly "apoplectic" at his cabinet colleague's decision to not overrule consent for the project.

In yesterday's letter, the NGOs argue the window for MHCLG to call in the mine still has not closed given that Cumbria County Council is yet to issue the final decision notice and subsequent planning permission.

They set out a number of grounds they claim the government could use to justify its decision to change tack and intervene.

For example, MHCLG could say it had not had a chance to consider new information that had been published since its decision on 6 January, most notably the carbon emissions analysis published by the government's independent climate advisers the Climate Change Committee (CCC) last week. The government could also point to the fact the project has caused national controversy, or that the mine conflicts with national policies on important matters, both stated reasons for previous government reviews of local planning decisions.

MHCLG was considering a request for comment at the time of going to press.