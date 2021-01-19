'Slight tension': From coal mines to nuclear, new Business Secretary hints at delicate decisions at heart of UK's net zero ambitions

West Cumbria Mining plans to build a new coking coal mine have faced widespread criticism from climate campaigners
West Cumbria Mining plans to build a new coking coal mine have faced widespread criticism from climate campaigners
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

But Kwasi Kwarteng defends decision not to intervene in controversial project, arguing it was up to local council to approve or reject the project

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has admitted there exists a "slight tension" between the government's efforts to fully decarbonise the UK economy and its recent decision not to block plans for the country's...

To continue reading...

More on Politics

More news