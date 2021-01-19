'Slight tension': From coal mines to nuclear, new Business Secretary hints at delicate decisions at heart of UK's net zero ambitions
But Kwasi Kwarteng defends decision not to intervene in controversial project, arguing it was up to local council to approve or reject the project
Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has admitted there exists a "slight tension" between the government's efforts to fully decarbonise the UK economy and its recent decision not to block plans for the country's...
More news
Trade Bill: Business leaders and green NGOs urge PM to back greater scrunity of trade deals
Groups argue that giving parliamentarians more say over trade deals will ensure proper democratic oversight of agreements that could have a big impact on the public
'Important milestone': StoreDot touts EV batteries able to fully charge in five minutes
Israeli start-up reveals firm is on 'cusp of achieving a revolution in the EV charging experience' with its fast-charging battery cells
French central bank vows to cull coal and cap oil and gas investment by 2024
Banque de France to axe investment in firms generating more than half of their revenue from gas, 10 per cent from oil, and any revenue from coal by 2024