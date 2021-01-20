Greener glue: Pritt Stick debuts sustainable makeover

Consumer goods giant Henkel announces number of changes to formula and packaging for popular Pritt glue sticks in bid to appeal to customers concerned about plastic waste

The nation's best-loved glue stick has been given a sustainable makeover, with manufacturer Henkel announcing it has taken a number of steps to reduce the environmental impact of the popular brand in a bid to appeal to appeal to parents, children, and teachers concerned about plastic waste.

A new generation of Pritt Sticks unveiled yesterday boast a potato starch-based glue formula with a higher content of natural ingredients as well as tubes made with a higher ratio of recycled plastic, the consumer goods giant confirmed.

From now on, up to 65 per cent of Pritt glue sticks will be made from post-industrial recycled plastic, with only the cap and spinning mechanism made from virgin plastic, Henkel said. All the materials will be fully recyclable once the stick is empty, it added.

The company said it has also boosted the ratio of natural ingredients in its water-and-potato based glue to 97 per cent, up from 90 per cent previously.

Daniela Alves, Pritt brand manager at Henkel UK, assured customers the new formula did not impact the performance of the glue. "Pritt is every bit as safe, durable, and flexible as ever," she said. "Replacing a significant amount of plastics with post-industrial recycled plastic and ensuring the tubes are recyclable is good news for children, parents and teachers who care deeply about plastic waste."

Henkel said the relaunch is in support of company-wide packaging targets, which include commitments to only use reusable and recyclable materials in its packaging and to slash the amount of virgin plastic in its consumer products by 30 per cent by 2025.