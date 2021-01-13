Study: Fleet electrification primed to soar as heavier-duty EVs come online

Study published this week by US charging network ChargePoint predicts growing range of specialist commercial vehicles will turbocharge corporates' shift away from fossil fuels

The fleet market for electric vehicles (EV) is set to boom over the coming years as zero emission versions of heavy-duty vehicles that have previously resisted electrification hit the market.

That is the conclusion of a new report from US-based EV charge point specialist ChargePoint, published yesterday, which argues the shift to fleet electrification is already happening on a "broad scale" and forecasts the trend will accelerate as cost savings become more evident and different types of EVs are debuted.

The report pinpoints a growing availability of new types of EVs, in particular medium- and heavy-duty vehicles critical to many businesses' operations, as a key driver in the shift towards corporate fleet electrification, in addition to reduced fuelling and maintenance costs, and a proliferation of corporate sustainability goals.

Drawing from figures published by BloombergNEF, the report predicts the number of medium- and heavy-duty EV models available will double by 2023, as automakers increasingly address gaps in the market. And in the short-term, it forecasts that sales of medium- and heavy-duty EVs will grow by more than 100 per cent from 2020 to 2021.

Specialist vehicles required for commercial operators have historically trailed behind smaller vehicles in terms of technological zero-emission readiness due to their need for longer range requirements and more power for heavier loads.

But Chargepoint chief commercial and revenue officer, Michael Hughes, said there was evidence these challenges were fast being overcome. "More fleets are realising the overwhelming benefits of electrification and now is the time to start implementing changes to begin that transition and a key component of the journey is education," he said. "Understanding what is driving mass EV adoption - maintenance, cost reductions and other operational benefits as well as increased efficiencies will help drive the transition and propel the category into the future."

The report, which posits that one in three commercial vehicles in cities will be electric by 2040, underscores that government regulation and incentives have been critical to fuelling the transition away from fossil fuel vehicles, pointing to the grants provided by the Office for Low Emission Vehicles in the UK and the fact that sales of new combustion engine vehicles will be banned in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the UK by the end of the decade.

Corporate electrification initiatives, such as the Climate Group's EV100 programme, the Corporate Electric Vehicle Alliance and The Climate Pledge founded by Amazon, have also played a major role in driving demand for EVs and signalling to manufacturers that a major market exists for new zero emission models, it notes.