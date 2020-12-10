UN: 'Green recovery' essential to close on-going emissions gap
Annual Emissions Gap report from the UN Environment Programme warns that without ambitious green recovery packages the world remains on track for around 3C of warming
Global greenhouse gas emissions reached a record high last year and the world remains on track for around 3C of warming by the end of the century, despite the sharp reduction in emissions caused by the...
Macquarie Asset Management sets sights on net zero portfolio by 2040
Australian banking giant becomes latest major investor to announce plans to decarbonise its portfolio
Net zero carbon building plan for UK to be unveiled at COP26
UK Green Building Council spearheads drive to develop 'single, coherent', science-based roadmap to decarbonise the UK's entire built environment
Amazon stakes claim as 'world's largest' corporate clean power buyer with 3.4GW blitz
Tech giant strikes mammoth package of wind and solar offtake deals including from 129MW South Lanarkshire wind project under development in Scotland