Co-op eyes all-electric home delivery fleet by 2025

Retailer makes new electric fleet pledge, as food delivery platform JustEat announces several hundred of its couriers are to be offered e-mopeds and e-bikes under new worker model

Co-op has announced it plans to replace its entire home delivery van fleet with electric vehicles (EVs) by 2025, following its maiden order of zero-emission vehicles this week.

Customers in Hebden Bridge and Holmfirth and Hove will be among the first to get their groceries delivered by zero-emission vehicles, the supermarket said, followed by shoppers in Ryde and Whitby.

"In addition to offering quality and value quickly, easily and conveniently, we need to do this sustainably," said Co-op head of ecommerce Chris Conway. "By replacing all our own vehicles and working collaboratively with partners with shared values, we can ensure we further reduce greenhouse gas emissions, which is essential if we are to have a healthy and sustainable natural environment to pass on to future generations."

The firm, which already sources 100 per cent renewable energy at all its food stores, offices and funeral homes, said the fleet electrification pledge would help it meet its goal of halving its Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions within the next five years.

Co-op said it would also reduce its emissions by working with a number of partners that offer low or zero-emission transport options, including last mile delivery platform Stuart, which already delivers shopping from more than 180 Co-op stores, delivery app Deliveroo, which uses a mix of bikes, scooters, and cars for delivery, and autonomous robot delivery company Starship Technologies.

In related news, food delivery platform Just Eat has announced plans to offer several hundred of its food delivery couriers e-mopeds and e-bikes as part of a new 'worker model' announced this week.

All couriers signed up to the scheme will be offered zero emission vehicles, it said, as well as being entitled to hourly pay, minimum wage, pension contributions, and certain statutory benefits such as sick pay, Just Eat said. It claims the initiative marks a first for a major food delivery aggregator in the UK.

"As the market leader in online food delivery, we believe it is our responsibility to offer couriers a wide range of working options and benefits - and we want to ensure we're doing this in a sustainable way," said Just Eat managing director Andrew Kenny. "From our experience in other European markets, we know many couriers value the benefits our new model offers and with the use of electric vehicles, this launch will help us to build a sustainable future for food delivery in the UK by keeping carbon emissions to a minimum."

The model will initially be rolled out to a mix of full-time, part-time and zero-hour contract workers in London and Birmingham, the company said, and is expected to create over 1,000 jobs by the end of March.