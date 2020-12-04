Global Briefing: Denmark announces end to North Sea oil and gas exploration
From lab grown meat to oil industry write downs, BusinessGreen brings together the biggest green business stories from around the world this week
Denmark cancels latest oil and gas exploration license round The Danish government this week backed a Parliamentary proposal to end all oil and gas exploration and extraction in the North Sea by 2050...
Competition watchdog to probe electric vehicle charging sector
CMA outlines plans to investigate how fast-growing EV sector can best benefit UK drivers, as new figures reveal EVs' share of new car market has almost quadrupled over the past year
The UK stands on the precipice of a global green revolution
The UK's ambitious new 2030 climate target is a beacon for the rest of the world to follow, and it couldn't come soon enough, writes Drax CEO Will Gardiner
Green groups slam £1bn cut to UK rail infrastructure budget
Government confirms plans to cut rail enhancement budget by over £1bn, drawing critical comparison to £27bn roads spending