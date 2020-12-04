Competition watchdog to probe electric vehicle charging sector

CMA outlines plans to investigate how fast-growing EV sector can best benefit UK drivers, as new figures reveal EVs' share of new car market has almost quadrupled over the past year

The UK's competition watchdog has launched a review of the electric car charging market that aims to build consumer trust in the sector as it expands over the coming decade ahead of the 2030 ban on the sale of new internal combustion engine vehicles.

Announcing the 12-month market study this week, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it will probe how the sector can attract private investment and how to build consumer confidence in electric vehicle (EV) chargers and tackle 'range anxiety', one of the major barriers to the large scale adoption of all-electric cars.

CMA chief executive Andrea Coscelli explained the regulator wanted to get involved in the rapidly-growing sector at an early stage to ensure consumers would be treated fairly as it developed.

"Making the switch to electric vehicles is key to helping the UK become greener, which is why it's so important that everyone has the confidence to get behind the move," he said. "Being able to easily stop off at a petrol station is a standard part of a journey and consumers must trust that electric charge points will provide a similarly straight-forward service."

The number of EVs driving on British roads is steadily increasing and is set to accelerate dramatically over the coming decade as carmakers prepare for 2030 phase out of petrol and diesel cars.

However, the fast-expanding EV charging sector has faced complaints over the lack of interoperability of some charging networks with EV owners routinely required to sign up to multiple schemes with different smartphone apps and charge cards in order to access chargepoints. Concerns have also been voiced about the uneven spread of chargepoints, with critics warning that a postcode lottery is emerging that could see some drivers, especially in rural areas, unable to access adequate charging infrastructure.

A raft of leading charging network providers have teamed up to introduce roaming agreements and address interoperability concerns, while the government has said it wants all public charge points to have pay-as-you-go functionality as standard.

However, the CMA's investigation appears designed to put concerns about the direction of the charging network market on a formal setting as demand for charge points continues to grow.

The CMA announced its investigation on the same day that the latest car sales figures from the SMMT revealed sales of EVs are up 162 per cent compared to the 11 month period to November last year, during a period where sales of diesel and petrol cars slumped by 55 per cent and 39 per cent, respectively.

As the coronavirus lockdown shuttered showrooms around the country, hybrids and EVs were the only vehicle groups to witness an uptick in sales, according to the figures, with all-electric vehicles now comprising 5.8 per cent of all sales this year, up from 1.5 per cent this time last year.

In related news, green energy company ScottishPower announced this week that it plans to electrify all the vehicles it operates under 3.5 tonnes within the next decade, joining a growing number of corporates that have made bold fleet decarbonisation promises to meet corporate climate goals.

More than 1,200 vehicles will be switched from fossil fuels to electric, the company said, a programme that will require £1m of investment from the company.

This includes a number of heavy-duty vehicles, including 10 electric vans from Nissan and a new Pelican Yuton E10 electric bus that will drive around the Whitelee Windfarm visitor centre.

The clean energy company's general services director Gemma Rankins stressed that building an all-electric commercial fleet was a "hugely important" part of the company's transition to net zero emissions, arguing the move delivered "a strong signal to industry about the actions we all must take now if we're to have any hope of achieving a zero-carbon future".

"This is just the latest step in our efforts to tackle the climate emergency, reduce our own emissions and show how we're becoming a more sustainable business," she said. "Fossil fuel generation is a thing of the past for ScottishPower and we're now on our way to making fossil fuel commercial vehicles obsolete too.