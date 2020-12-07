Glencore pledges to become 'net zero total emissions company' by 2050

Glecnore's Goedgevonden coal mine in South Africa | Credit: Glencore
Glecnore's Goedgevonden coal mine in South Africa | Credit: Glencore
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Mining giant announces it will achieve target by ramping up 'transition metals' business while delivering 'responsible stewardship' of its coal assets

Mining giant Glencore has pledged to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 by slashing its operational emissions, reducing its coal production, and ramping up investment in commodities crucial to the decarbonisation...

To continue reading...

More on Energy

More news