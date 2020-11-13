AI has the potential to turbocharge net zero efforts - we must embrace it

  • Will Cavendish, Arup
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

To decarbonise as efficiently as possible humans and machines must work together, and the government has a key role in making that happen, writes Arup's Will Cavendish

More than a year on from the UK government's commitment to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, the Prime Minister's recent pledge to invest in low carbon infrastructure could not have come soon enough...

To continue reading...

More on Buildings

More news