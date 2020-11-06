Global Briefing: Russia touts 2030 climate goal, but still eyes fossil fuel growth
Plus all the top green business news from around the world this week, including global wind capacity forecasts, food system CO2 fears, and an IKEA second-hand store in Sweden
Russia eyes fossil fuel growth as it unveils 2030 climate goal Russian President Vladimir Putin appears to have stepped up his support of the Paris Agreement, signing a decree on Wednesday ordering the...
Iberdrola unveils €75bn green recovery investment blitz
European energy giant announces sweeping renewables and networks-focused investment strategy designed to turbocharge the clean energy transition
From Bentley to VW, the electric vehicle race is accelerating
Across Europe electric vehicle sales are continuing to climb rapidly, and more and more manufacturers are responding to the growing demand
$5tr investor alliance calls for companies to ditch thermal coal
The Net-Zero Asset Owner Alliance, which formed in 2019 at the Climate Action Summit in New York, has today warned companies that failure to respond to its position thermal coal could result in divestment