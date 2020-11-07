Biden victory to trigger US return to Paris Agreement and fresh wave of climate action

But experts warn that without control of the Senate the President-elect may struggle to deliver on his promised net zero strategy and green recovery package

Joe Biden is poised to become the 46th President of the United States of America, after CNN and the Associated Press both projected that he has secured enough votes in key swing states today to dash Donald Trump's hopes of a second term in the White House, thus putting the world's biggest economy on course for a swift return to the Paris Agreement on climate change.

After a rollercoaster week of vote counting which saw Trump take a lead in key states such as Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, the White House race dramatically swung in the former Vice-President's favour over the last 48 hours as thousands of mail-in ballots were gradually totted up following polling day on Tuesday.

Trump, who has repeatedly made baseless claims of mass electoral fraud, has still not conceded the race and is likely to use the courts to try and fight the results in several key states, fuelling fears of potential civil unrest and a chaotic transfer of power.

However, with the key swing state of Pennsylvania called for Biden by top US media agencies and networks on Saturday, the former Vice President now has an unassailable lead in the electoral college in addition to winning the popuar vote by more than four million votes. His campaign team made it clear they were now preparing for the transition of power ahead of Biden's scheduled inauguration in January.

Biden's victory is seen as being of monumental importance for global efforts to avoid catastrophic levels global warming and will be widely regarded as vindication for a campaign that prioritised climate action as a central plank in its platform.

He has promised to put the US on a path net zero emissions by 2050, falling into line with a raft of the world's biggest economies which have made similar pledges over the past 18 months including the UK, the European Union, Japan, and South Korea. With China having recently also pledged to deliver net zero emissions by 2060, it would altogether shift global warming trajectory down from around 2.3C to 2.4C by the end of the century, according to Climate Action Tracker.

The USA alone targeting net zero by 2050 shaves 0.1C off global average temperature rise by 2100, and together with other global net zero commitments puts the world "within striking distance" of the most ambitious Paris Agreement goal, said Bill Hare of Climate Analytics, a Climate Action Tracker partner organisation.

"This could be an historic tipping point: with Biden's election China, the USA , EU, Japan South Korea - two thirds of the world economy and over 50 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions - would have net zero greenhouse gas emissions by mid-century commitments," he said. "These commitments are very close, if not within, 1.5C-consistent pathways for this set of countries and for the first time ever puts the Paris Agreement's 1.5C limit within striking distance."

As the vote count proceeded in recent days, Biden continued to stress the differences between himself and President Trump on climate change, pledging to return the US to the Paris Agreement as one of his first acts in the Oval Office after the US formally existed the treaty on Wednesday.

"Today, the Trump Administration officially left the Paris Climate Agreement," Biden wrote. "And in exactly 77 days, a Biden Administration will rejoin it."

He similarly used a speech yesterday to stress that climate action would be a top priority for his administration, arguing that the record high turnout in the election provided a strong mandate to tackle the climate crisis.

What is becoming clearer each hour is that record numbers of Americans — from all races, faiths, regions — chose change over more of the same.



They have given us a mandate for action on COVID and the economy and climate change and systemic racism. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 7, 2020

Biden ran on a platform promising to set the US on a path to net zero emissions by 2050 and a zero carbon electricity system by 2035, while mobilising a $2tr green investment plan to boost green jobs, transport, and infrastructure. And in a break with previous candidates who have been wary of talking overtly about the transition away from fossil fuels he insisted the US would transition away from oil over time and pledged to cut fossil fuel subsidies.

Biden also promised to overturn many of the hundreds of environmental regulation rollbacks undertaken by the Trump administration, promising tighter fuel economy standards for cars and a surge in green building and home upgrades. Plans for the controversial Keystone XL oil pipeline, logging in the Tongass Forest, drilling in the Arctic refuge, and fossil fuel leases on public land also now look likely to be scrapped without support from a Trump White House, while the federal government could soon be set to end financial support for fossil fuel plants and reinstate limits on methane and air pollution.

A host of smaller green policy efforts could also be fast-tracked by Biden's team, including measures to restrict single-use plastics in federal buildings and land, the US ratification of the Kigali Amendment to the global Montreal Protocol to restrict HFC pollutants, and the resumption of US payments to the global UN Climate Fund.

World leaders were quick to congratulate Biden on his victory, and many stressed the importance of cooperating with his administration on international climate action.

Boris Johnson, the UK's Prime Minister - who is himself expected to unveil a domestic green policy programme this month - congratulated Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris on their "historic achievement". "The US is out most important ally and I look forward to working closely together on our shared priorities, from climate change to trade and security."

President of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, also emphasised that climate change would be a key issue for collaboration between Europe and the US under Biden's Presidency.

"The European Commission stands ready to intensify cooperation with the new administration and the new Congress to address pressing challnges we face and notably: fighting the Covid-19 pandemic and its economic and social consequences, tackling climate change together, promoting a digital transformation that benefits people, strengthening our common security, as well as reforming the rules-based multilateral system," she said in a statement today.

However, Biden's domestic green economy programme is set to face significant hurdles over the coming years, given the Democrats have failed to take control of the US Senate in this week's elections, providing Republican lawmakers with a majority that could block many of Biden's more ambitious green policies.

Yet the election could still deliver another dramatic late twist, with neither the Democrats nor Republicans having definitively secured an overall majority as yet. Run-off elections for Georgia's two Senate seats are set to take place on 5 January which will determine which party holds the majority in the chamber.

Should the Republicans keep hold of the two Georgia seats up for grabs in the Senate, it would give them a majority in the chamber, but Democrat victories in both seats could swing control in Biden's favour as he looks to rebuild the US economy in the wake of devastation wrought by Covid-19.

It could still be days or even weeks before all ballots across the US are counted, but Biden looks very likely to be the first Democrat Presidential candidate to have won Georgia since 1992, with the former vice president currently on track for a wafer-thin majority that has already prompted the state to announce that a recount would take place.

With two further Senate seat elections taking place in Georgia in January, the Democrats would be certain to throw huge resources behind their candidates in a bid to secure the narrowest of Senate majorities, which could prove crucial to Biden's policy agenda over the next four years.

Even so, outside spending and taxation, legislative changes in the US require support from at least 60 of the 100 Senate seats, meaning Biden could still require bipartisan backing for much of his policy programme, including potential carbon pricing measures and zero carbon electricity mandates.

It means that, at least until the next round of senate elections in 2022, at which 22 Republican seats are potentially up for grabs, Biden would be stymied in immediately getting the more ambitious elements of his agenda through Congress. Unless, of course, the Democrats used their majority in the Senate to scrap the filibuster, which would essentially mean most legislation would only require a simple majority - 51, rather than 60 - to pass.

Without a Senate majority, though, Biden would likely have to rely on Executive Orders to force through some of his green policy agenda, emulating a tactic increasingly taken by both his predecessors, Presidents Trump and Obama, although taking this route is likely to lead to policy measures being challenged in courts.

However, analysts remain bullish that, faced with an obstructive Republican Senate, Biden could still achieve significant gains from a climate policy perspective. A task force put together during the election campaign led by former Secretary of State John Kerry and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has reportedly identified 56 policy moves on climate and energy that would not require help from Congress, many through directions for federal agencies.

And, with the US economy set for a significant downturn as it battles high levels of Covid-19 infections across the country, Biden will be tasked with drawing up a fiscal stimulus package, which could open up opportunities to boost green jobs and investments.

Meanwhile, some analysts have suggested a carbon tax could once again become the subject of political debate, with some Republicans having signalled they could be amenable to carbon pricing mechanisms as a market-based approach to tackling emissions.

Dr Andrew Steer, president and CEO of US environmental group the World Resources Institute (WRI), said there was "not a minute to lose" for Biden to begin work on trying to build "an economy for the 21st century" characterised by "low-carbon solutions will simultaneously improve health, drive economic growth, and reduce dangerous emissions".

"The new administration should advance policies to restore and better manage natural resources and systems - like food, forests, water, and the ocean - and create sustainable cities and transportation systems that benefit all people," said Steer. "In his first 100 days, Biden can set a new course by expediting the energy transition and by restoring rules and regulations that protect public health and the environment. Biden should work with Congress to take action through economic recovery packages and the budget process that will enhance climate resilience, reduce emissions, and expand clean energy."

Many other environmental groups also welcomed Biden's victory today. WWF president and CEO Carter Roberts said the election result would give Biden a "mandate to turn the tide in America's fight against climate change".

"As candidate for President, [Biden] set out the most aggressive climate and environmental justice plan ever introduced by a major party nominee," said Roberts. "Now the hard work begins. It's time to build a future in which both people and nature can truly thrive. We look forward to working with President-elect Biden to forcefully meet this moment."