'Solid progress': Unilever claims it is on track to halve its virgin plastic waste by 2025
Materials innovation, tests of refillable and reusable products and a 'significant increase' in the proportion of recycled plastic have steered firm closer to 2025 plastic goals, it said
Unilever claims it is "on track" to halve the amount of virgin plastic it uses across its enormous product portfolio by 2025, a year on from first announcing the target in 2019. A raft of successful...
A carbon offsetting revolution could help reverse nature destruction in the UK
If regulated and executed correctly carbon offsetting can be an impactful nature-based solution to the climate crisis, writes Ted Christie-Miller of centre-right think tank Onward
Net Zero Festival: Preparing for COP26
VIDEO: BusinessGreen editor in chief James Murray chats to Boston Consulting Group's Bas Sudmeijer and Chaitanya Kumar from the New Economics Foundation about the significance of next year's UN climate summit
Net Zero Festival: Slowing down fast fashion
VIDEO: Lucy Siegle quizzes supermodel and campaigner Arizona Muse, Selfridges' Daniella Vega, Planet Tracker's Robin Millington and Hello Halo Productions' Wendy Rattray about how to green the fashion industry
Tesla plugs UK homes into its 'Virtual Power Plant'
Tesla has opened its Energy Plan to UK homes without electric vehicles, partnering with Octopus Energy to supply renewable electricity to customers