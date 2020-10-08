Clean Air Day 2020: Illegal UK air pollution hindering children's memory, studies show
Raft of new studies underscore the myriad adverse impacts of the UK's chronic air pollution, but also make clear that the solutions - including shifting away from fossil fuel cars - are quickly ramping up
The ongoing damage done to public health and the economy by the UK's frequently illegal levels of air pollution have been underscored in a range of new studies released today to mark Clean Air Day 2020,...
'Lead by example': EU urged to aim high with new 2030 emissions goal
Business and civil society coalition representing €62tr investments call on EU Member States to raise 2030 CO2 target to at least 55 per cent below 1990 levels
'Limit the risk': BT's £55bn pension scheme sets 2035 net zero target
The UK's largest company pension scheme promises to decarbonise its savers' investments within 15 years as it joins global Net Zero Asset Owner Alliance
Investors managing £10tr urge UK government to issue maiden green bond
BlackRock, NatWest, Barclays and Schroders among firms urging government to issue sovereign bond ring-fenced for green projects in wake of Covid-19 downturn