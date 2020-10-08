'Lead by example': EU urged to aim high with new 2030 emissions goal

The EU Commission is currently pushing for a 2030 goal of at least 55 per cent below 1990 levels

Business and civil society coalition representing €62tr investments call on EU Member States to raise 2030 CO2 target to at least 55 per cent below 1990 levels

Dozens of investors, businesses, NGOs and local and regional authorities have called on EU heads of state to adopt the "most ambitious" 2030 climate target possible, ahead of deliberations scheduled for next week.

In an open letter sent today, nearly 50 organisations representing thousands of cities, hundreds of regions and €62tr of investments - including Eurocities, EDF, Oxfam, The Club of Rome, Climate Action Network Europe and We Mean Business - have urged EU Member States to "support the highest level of ambition possible" as they debate enhancing the EU's existing 2030 reduction target.

EU heads of state are set to discuss a proposed amendment of the EU's 2030 climate target next week, following the European Parliament's vote on Tuesday to update it from the existing target for 40 per cent below 1990 levels to a more progressive 60 per cent goal.

That followed EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's endorsement last month of a target for the EU to cut emissions by 'at least' 55 per cent below 1990 levels within 10 years. Commentators have suggested the EU Council is unlikely to back a 60 per cent coal next week, but that MEP's calls for higher ambition of 60 per cent could serve to push ambition higher some other aspects of the proposals.

Today's letter from corporates, NGOs and campaign groups, however, urges Member States to improve on the European Commission's proposals, by placing a greater emphasis on emissions reductions rather than nature based solutions and CO2 offsetting. It recommends a minimum overall target of at least 55 per cent by 2030, while also emphasising that some civil society organisations supporting the letter have been calling for a more ambitious 65 per cent reduction target.

"The European Union needs to lead by example and substantially enhance commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 before the end of the year," they wrote. "It would on one hand give a clear direction to the European economy and on the other hand, protect citizens from future disruptions of worsening impacts of climate change."

With coal heavy countries such as Poland and the Czech Republic known to oppose deeper emissions targets, discussions next week between EU leaders will involve compromise for the larger group of countries supportive of boosting the EU's ambition.

But Wendel Trio, director of Climate Action Network Europe, noted that even a 60 per cent target falls short of meeting global climate targets, and as such urged leaders of member states to push for an ambitious emissions reduction strategy.

"For the EU to provide a fair contribution to the global effort to limit temperature rise to 1.5C, a reduction of at least 65 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions would be needed," he said. "We thus need Member States to support increasing European climate action in line with the objectives of the Paris Agreement. More is necessary, possible and it would protect Europeans from the worsening impacts of climate change, while providing a unique opportunity to recover from the current economic crisis and create socially just, better and healthier jobs."

Echoing Trio, Marissa Ryan, head of Oxfam EU, stressed the 55 per cent carbon reduction proposal was a "bare minimum".

"Much more is needed if we genuinely intend to tackle carbon inequality and limit global warming to 1.5C," she said. "The coronavirus recovery is the right moment to rebuild our outdated, unfair, and polluting pre-pandemic economies. EU governments must heed the call of their citizens and agree ambitious emissions cuts to build a fair and green economy that works for people."