Left in the cold: Why UK homes are still hundreds of years off schedule for delivering net zero emissions
Without a clear and ambitious government plan zero carbon home heating by 2050 remains a pipe dream, a new analysis from the UK Energy Research Centre warns
UK homes and offices require a seismic change in how they are heated in order to hit UK climate targets, yet without a clear government plan the shift away from gas boilers towards greener heating systems...
More news
Net Zero Skills Summit: Last chance to register
Anyone interested in getting a green job or recruiting a green workforce should register now for the UK's first Net Zero Skills Summit, which takes place on Monday morning
HSBC pledges to reach net zero financed emissions by mid-century
But bank's commitment to decarbonising its financing by mid-century, on top of its supply chain and operations by 2030, is slammed by campaigners as "empty" and an "attempt to buy time" due to its failure to commit to divest from coal and oil and gas...
Why Kroger and Publix are bringing the farm to the grocery store
Could vertical farming technologies help get US grocery shoppers back in-store?
David Crane is back, with a climate-tech SPAC
The former CEO at US giant NRG Energy has raised $230m and is the market for a climate tech pioneer