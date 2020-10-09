Left in the cold: Why UK homes are still hundreds of years off schedule for delivering net zero emissions

At the current rate it will take 235 years to deliver net zero heating in the UK, UKERC estimates | Credit: OVO
Without a clear and ambitious government plan zero carbon home heating by 2050 remains a pipe dream, a new analysis from the UK Energy Research Centre warns

UK homes and offices require a seismic change in how they are heated in order to hit UK climate targets, yet without a clear government plan the shift away from gas boilers towards greener heating systems...

