Road haulage groups accused of lobbying against air pollution efforts

Air pollution is responsible for 40,000 premature deaths in the UK every year
DeSmog investigation uncovers lobbying by some road and freight trade bodies that may have delayed and watered down local UK measures to tackle illegal levels of air pollution

A network of lobbying groups backed by supermarkets such as Asda, John Lewis, and Sainsbury's have worked to derail efforts to combat UK air pollution, helping water down measures in several of the country's...

